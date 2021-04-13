There are positions to fill everywhere in Québec, in the five main sectors of the tourism industry, with greater needs in the regions around Montréal and Québec City, and in regions near the St. Lawrence River. To find a job, interested applicants should visit the MonEmploiEnTourisme.com web site, under the Trouver un emploi section, where the majority of jobs available in Québec are posted. Indeed, in addition to providing information about tourism trades and occupations, the portal also rounds up job postings from the various tourism-focused job sites in one place.

Many different types of jobs are offered in the tourism industry. However, current demand is stronger for the following:

lifeguards, adventure guide, hunting and fishing guides

cooks and assistant cooks

maintenance employees for sites and buildings, janitors for sanitary facilities and hotels, groundskeepers

customer service, reservations and sales agents, attendants for rides, receptionists and night auditors

food and beverage servers

Work in Tourism and Play an Essential Role in Providing a Memorable Experience for Everyone

The national recruitment campaign being launched today is aimed at capturing potential employees' attention by showing them an opportunity to make the region they live in – or one where they'll spend a season –shine, all while enjoying the best of summer in Québec. This is an opportunity to work with passionate colleagues and to create a memorable experience for themselves and for the visitors they'll be welcoming.

With this campaign, the Alliance and the Ministère du Tourisme du Québec, in collaboration with all tourism associations in Québec and the Conseil québécois des ressources humaines en tourisme, are looking to court employees currently waiting for their industry to relaunch, get new applicants and maintain engagement with people who are already working in tourism.

Over the coming months, while enjoying the best of summer in Québec, sharing its well-kept secrets, showcasing the riches of its various regions and allowing vacationers to share in local sources of pride, tourism sector employees will be playing a major role in their native or guest region's recovery, while contributing to a memorable summer for everyone.

Quotes

"In Québec, tourism is a major contributor to long-term economic development for every single one of its regions. This campaign will help highlight the trades and professions in the tourism industry, during and after the pandemic. Working in tourism is being a part of a great team that improves visitors' experience by creating memorable moments. We want to offer the people of Québec a summer of tourism by providing experiences that will be both safe and pleasant. Industry workers are at the heart of those experiences that will make everyone's summer shine, as they take part in relaunching the whole industry."

Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism

"COVID-19 has only heightened the existing workforce needs of the tourism industry. In 2019, when Québec was practically experiencing full employment, there were already shortages in several occupations. In addition to highlighting the jobs and their contribution to visitors' experiences, this campaign will make job-seeking easier by focusing and centralizing tourism sector job offers on MonEmploiEnTourisme.com. The website will become a great tool for people looking for work and for those who want to come back to work in such a stimulating industry."

Martin Soucy, CEO, Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

The goal of the Alliance is to make Québec a world-class sustainable tourism destination. It is the standard-bearer for 10,000 tourism sector businesses who are part of 40 regional and sector associations. As a partner to the success of the industry for which it offers representation and consensus-building, the Alliance supports and takes part in the development of Québec's tourism offer and marketing. It also contributes to showcase the destination nationally and internationally, and to increase tourism's economic benefits for all of Québec.

