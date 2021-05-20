OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - 3,272 graduating students and physicians matched to residency training programs in Canada in this year's R-1 Main Residency Match (R-1 match), the Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS) announced today. The R-1 match is an integral step in the career progression of physicians in the Canadian healthcare system.

A total of 2,852 Canadian medical graduates (CMGs) were matched to residency programs. The number of unmatched current year CMGs after the second iteration of the match increased from last year, to 33 (1.2 per cent) from 25 (0.9 per cent) in the 2020 R-1 match.

Additionally, 410 international medical graduates and 10 United States medical graduates matched to residency positions this year.

There were 3,365 positions in the match, 97.2 per cent of which were filled. At the end of the match 94 residency positions were unfilled, 89 of which were in Family Medicine.

High-level match outcome data is now publicly available on carms.ca. More detailed match data and analysis of multi-year trends will be shared on the afternoon of May 31, 2021, when the 2021 CaRMS Forum data set will be posted on carms.ca.

