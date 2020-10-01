2021 JUNO Awards Submissions Powered by TD now open

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that the 2021 JUNO Awards Submissions Powered by TD are now open from Thursday, October 1, 2020 to Friday, November 6, 2020 11:59 p.m. ET* at junosubmissions.ca .

Submission eligibility*:

Eligible music must be available for all Canadians and for national sale (1) or via a recognized national music streaming provider (2).

Product must be released nationally via brick and mortar stores or third-party online retailers. Product must be released via a nationally accessible streaming service that has paid subscriptions, full catalogue, or on-demand streaming.

Eligible products must be released during the eligibility period: September 1, 2019 through to November 6, 2020. Albums available for pre-order online no later than November 6, 2020 will also qualify. Pre-ordered online albums (digital or physical copies) will need to be available no later than November 20, 2020. Proof of transaction may be requested.

Eligible musicians must be Canadian citizens. This is defined by CARAS as 50% or more of group members holding Canadian birth certificates, passports or are Canadian Permanent Resident(s) with residency in Canada during the last six months of the eligibility period.

*Subject to change

Updates have been made to the following categories:

Album Artwork of the Year

Children's Album of the Year

Rap Recording of the Year

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year will now be split into two unique categories: Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.

Subsidized Categories:

The following categories will be fully subsidized by TD for the first time:

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

Jazz Album of the Year: Solo

Jazz Album of the Year: Group

Rap Recording of the Year

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

Comedy Album of the Year will once again be fully subsidized by Just For Laughs.

For JUNO Awards categories, eligibility rules, and voting criteria, visit www.junoawards.ca/submissions .

