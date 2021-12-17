2021 Ironstone Impact Public Vote is Now Open

The community of London is invited to vote on one of this year's top five publicly nominated charities for the final 2021 Ironstone Impact donation

LONDON, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ironstone Building Company, London's leading new home builder, announced today that the public vote for this year's eleventh and final Ironstone Impact donation is now open to the community of London, Ontario. The top five publicly nominated charities are Kids Kicking Cancer Canada, The Sunshine Foundation of Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area, London Search and Rescue, and ATN Access for Persons with Disabilities. The charity that gathers the most votes will receive this year's final $10,000 Ironstone Impact donation.

The public vote opened this morning and closes on Tuesday, December 21st at 5:00 p.m. The final Impact donation recipient will be announced on Thursday, December 23rd.



In honour of celebrating Ironstone's eleven years in business, this year's Ironstone Impact donation recipients included Habitat for Humanity, My Sisters' Place, Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre, Anova, Wounded Warriors, the Byron-Springbank and Oakland Victory branches of the Royal Canadian Legion, Youth Opportunities Unlimited, St. Joseph's Hospice of London, Humana Community Services, Business Cares Food Drive, and the Children's Health Foundation.



To vote for one of this year's top five nominated charities to receive the final 2021 Ironstone Impact donation please visit https://ironstonebuilt.com/about-ironstone/ironstone-impact/.



ABOUT THE IRONSTONE BUILDING COMPANY:

The Ironstone Building Company was established in 2010 with the primary goal of providing exceptional homes at reasonable prices. With single-family and townhome developments in Kilally, Summerside, Pond Mills, West London, Kitchener, and more, we have a new home for everyone.

For further information: Press Contact: John Rice, Senior Marketing Manager, 519.660.6006., 320 Dundas St. #1, London, Ontario, N6B 3R8

