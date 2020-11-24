1. Introduction

The Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 models, released in 2017, fused tradition with ground-breaking new ideas to capture younger riders for whom a motorcycle is so much more than just transport – riders for whom their motorcycle is a lifestyle, an attitude and an expression of individual identity.

The Rebel's combination of a timeless 'bobber' look and a unique, forward-looking, contemporary style earned it immediate popularity. Accessible, easy to ride and fun to live with, the Rebel has proved an accomplished success. And as a blank canvas, it has been a machine more than ready for whatever its owner's imagination has had in store for it.

For 2021, where the Rebel has led, a new motorcycle will follow: the CMX1100 Rebel. By taking the essence of what's made the smaller bikes so special, and adding more performance, more character and a wealth of Honda's most advanced technology, it offers a step up – or across from a different segment altogether – for a wide range of riders looking for something that extra bit different.

2. Model Overview

The CMX1100 Rebel has a dual personality. It has been designed for a leisurely laidback cruise, but also to offer an exciting riding experience when a twisty road presents itself. Riders moving up from smaller bikes will appreciate the manageable dimensions and weight (seat height is a mere 700mm), while more experienced riders will find instant, accessible enjoyment from the chassis' handling potential, with its stiff tubular steel frame, quality naked bike-spec suspension and high-powered braking.

All-comers will love the character and performance of the 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine (originally used on the CRF1100L Africa Twin), which has been re-tuned for super-strong bottom and mid-range punch and character, plus an evocative, enhanced exhaust note. Throttle By Wire management brings with it sophisticated rider aids: there are 3 default riding modes with a cluster of different parameters to suit riding conditions or rider mood, including engine power delivery, engine braking, the level of Honda Selectable Torque Control and Wheelie Control, and the shift schedule of the optional Dual Clutch Transmission technology. Cruise control comes as standard.

As a 21st century bobber, the Rebel 1100's stripped-back style speaks volumes with its minimalism. Steel fenders front and rear sit atop fat tires; the circular headlight mixes old school looks with new school LED bulbs, the mirrors and the round, negative LCD instrument display. For modern day convenience, there is a USB-C charger in the under-seat storage space.

The 2021 Rebel 1100 will be available in the following colour options:

Bordeaux Red Metallic (MT only)

Gunmetal Black Metallic

3. Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Raw style; a statement of muscular, stealthy simplicity

Full LED lighting with 4 bulb LED headlight

Ignition cylinder also opens the seat, which hides storage space and USB-C charging port

Cruise control

The blacked-out CMX1100 Rebel offers a simple, raw and 'unprocessed' look created by the same US-based Honda R&D studio that laid down the style of the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 models. Long and low, with narrow body crowned by a scalloped, two-tone 13.6 L flangeless fuel tank, its minimalist presence has real depth, with proportions that are complemented naturally with a rider on board.

Both front and rear fenders are drawn from 1 mm-thick steel and mount with die-cast aluminium brackets. Everywhere you look there are design cues that reinforce the unique overall Rebel look. The low-set 175 mm diameter headlight has a classic form but houses four LED bulbs with thick inner lenses for a well-defined frontal signature. The small 55 mm circular indicators, too, have classic looks but the oval, clear-lensed LED taillight strikes a contemporary note and chimes with other Rebel details.

The seat is contoured to support the rider under hard acceleration but with soft density for comfort. The Rebel rider can go solo or carry a passenger, as the rear seat pad quickly and easily unbolts. Under the seat there's a 3L storage compartment which features a USB-C charging point.

An offset 120 mm negative LCD instrument display offers intuitive information delivery. The ignition is located on the left side of the frame also opens the seat without the key having to be removed from the ignition. The uncluttered handlebars mount with substantial 1-inch clamps and the left-hand switchgear manages the riding modes and the optional DCT. And for long highway days, cruise control is fitted as standard.

3.2 Engine

1,084cc parallel twin drawn from the CRF1100L Africa Twin

Strong performance, with a well-defined character from revised valve timing and ignition settings, plus increased flywheel mass

Throttle By Wire engine management and tuned exhaust note

The Rebel 1100's 1,084cc SOHC 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine is based on that of the CRF1100L Africa Twin, but with a variety of key changes that have completely altered its nature and feel to cater for its new cruiser duties. The adaptable Rebel 1100 combines carefully developed geometry, sport-worthy components and a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, all of which mean it is capable not just of straight-line cruising, but also more dynamic riding, including brisk acceleration and exhilarating corners. Increased inertia from 32% extra flywheel mass means the low-rpm response is not only extremely strong, but is delivered with real character.

Less obvious – and what makes the engine perfect in this application – is that its compact dimensions (thanks its adventure-bike origins, which gave it a Unicam drive train and semi-dry sump crankcase) centralise mass neatly, making for a low centre of gravity with maximum ground clearance when coupled with the Rebel's low-slung frame design.

Carried over from Africa Twin is the 270° phased crankshaft and uneven firing interval. But aside from that, the engine exhaust system, valve timing and lift have been altered to generate an even stronger 'pulse' feel. And, in keeping with the Rebel's dual personality, the engine pulse changes from one that responds harmoniously at low revs to all throttle inputs, to a more boisterous, sensation-heightening 'throb' as the RPM rises.

The engine is managed by Throttle By Wire (TBW) and PGM-FI feeds the throttle bodies from a 7 L air box. Adding to riding satisfaction is the exhaust note, which has been tuned to deliver a deep, low-frequency sound pulse through the 5.3 L oval-section muffler below 4,000 RPM married to a much more powerful, high-frequency note as RPM climbs.

Architecture is unchanged from the Africa Twin; the crankcases split vertically and the water pump is housed within the clutch casing with a thermostat integrated into the cylinder head. Manual and DCT versions of the engine share common crankcases with only minor external differences. Secondary vibrations are neutralised by the mutually reciprocating motion of the pistons, while primary inertial and coupling vibrations are cancelled by the use of biaxial balance shafts. The water and oil pumps are driven by the balancer shafts.

3.3 Engine Electronics

3 default riding modes to choose from, plus USER customisation

3-level Honda Selectable Torque Control and Wheelie Control

TBW manages engine performance and character, plus the level of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Wheelie Control. There are pre-set 3 modes for the rider to choose covering a wide variety of riding conditions. Mode selection is managed from the left-hand switchgear; an indicator in the instrument display activates when HSTC is working.

STANDARD offers a middle setting for engine power delivery, engine braking and Wheelie Control/HSTC, delivering a relaxed ride at low RPM and speeds, while unleashing much more of the Rebel's potential as the revs rise.

RAIN transmits low engine power delivery and braking, matched to high Wheelie Control and HSTC, for relaxed riding and extra reassurance on wet or slippery surfaces.

SPORT gives aggressive engine power delivery and standard engine braking, with low Wheelie Control and HSTC intervention to allow maximum performance.

USER mode offers the ability to customise between the settings for the preferred combination. Once set, the USER setting is automatically stored so there is no need to re-set each time the ignition is turned on.

3.4 Dual Clutch Transmission

3 default D mode (automatic) shifting schedules mirror the riding modes

USER mode offers customisation

Honda's DCT technology is now in its eleventh year of production. It delivers consistent, seamless gear changes and very quickly becomes second nature in use. It uses two clutches: one for start-up and 1st, 3rd and 5th, the other for 2nd, 4th and 6th, with the main shaft for each clutch located inside the other for compact packaging.

Each clutch is independently controlled by its own electro-hydraulic circuit. When a gear change occurs, the system pre-selects the target gear using the clutch not currently in use. The first clutch is then electronically disengaged as, simultaneously, the second clutch engages.

The result is a consistent, fast and seamless gear change. Furthermore, as the twin clutches transfer drive from one gear to the next with minimal interruption of the drive to the rear wheel, any gear change shock and pitching of the machine is minimised, making the change feel direct as well as smooth. Extra benefits include durability (as the gears cannot be damaged by missing a gear) impossibility of stalling, low stress urban riding, reduced rider fatigue and extra 'brain space' to concentrate on pure riding aspects such as riding line, cornering, braking and acceleration points.

The DCT system offers two distinct riding approaches – the Automatic settings, with pre-programmed shift patterns, which constantly read vehicle speed, gear selected and engine RPM to decide when a shift should occur, and the Manual Transmission setting for gear changes using the paddle-shift style triggers on the left handlebar.

Through TBW control, the DCT shift patterns are linked with the 3 riding modes.

In STANDARD riding mode, the DCT shift pattern offers a balance between high-gear, low-speed cruising and low-gear, full-throttle excitement.

RAIN selects higher gears more quickly for a super-smooth ride.

SPORT delivers higher-rpm and lower gears, holds onto revs for longer before upshifts and downshifting at higher rpms for more engine braking effect.

The USER option also allows the rider to adopt any of the three DCT shift patterns in any riding mode according to preference.

3.5 Chassis

Signature tubular steel frame underpins Rebel styling

Steering geometry provides stability with easy handling characteristics

43mm cartridge-style front forks and piggyback rear shocks, both spring preload adjustable

Radial mount four-piston front brake caliper and 330mm floating disc

130/70B18, 180/65B16 front and rear tires

A styling statement in itself, the Rebel's tubular steel frame is based around the raw and simple design of its sibling and features the same defined 'theme' line running diagonally front to back, with the fuel tank playing its part sat above the 35 mm diameter main tubes, which, naturally, are larger than the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 models. The 50.8 mm diameter swingarm has an 'engineered' look to match.

Wheelbase is 1,520 mm; the forks have a 30° angle for cruiser style, 2° offset from the 28° 'rake' line itself; trail is 110 mm. This combination delivers the right look, but also straight-line stability and accurate, easy handling. Wet weight is set at 223 kg for the standard Rebel 1100 and 233 kg for the DCT-equipped option.

Seat height is a very manageable 700 mm and the triangle between handlebars, seat and mid-mount foot pegs places the rider firmly 'in' the motorcycle. The overall geometry allows generous lean angles of 35° each side (as measured by Honda), meaning the Rebel 1100 can enjoy a twisty 'canyon' ride and clip apexes with the best of them.

The cartridge-style front forks feature blacked-out 2-piece lowers (manufactured from both extruded and die-cast aluminium) mated to 43 mm stanchions finished in a dark navy titanium oxide coating. Twin rear shocks feature a 12.5 mm rod and pressurised 'piggyback' reservoir. Both front and rear suspension are adjustable for spring preload.

Braking power is served up by a front radial-mount monoblock four-piston caliper biting a 330 mm floating disc and rear single piston caliper with 256 mm disc, both managed by ABS. Cast aluminium wheels feature 5 sporty Y-shaped spokes and wear fat tires; a 180/65B16 rear and 130/70B18 front.

4. Accessories

As a motorcycle born to be accessorised, there are a range of Honda Genuine Accessories ready to bolt straight on to the Rebel 1100. These accessories includes but are not limited to, windshield and headlight cowl options, heated grips, tank pads, short front fender, wheel stripes, a variety of seat and passenger seat options as well as backrests, rear carriers and luggage racks.

5. Technical Specifications

ENGINE

Engine Type Liquid-cooled parallel twin with 270° phased crankshaft Displacement 1,084 cc Bore & Stroke 92mm x 81.5mm Compression Ratio 10.1:1 FUEL SYSTEM

Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 13.6 L DRIVETRAIN

Clutch Type MT：Wet multiplate clutch DCT: Wet multiplate hydraulic 2-clutch Transmission Type MT: 6-speed Manual Transmission DCT: 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission Final Drive #525 O-ring-sealed chain (16/42T) FRAME

Type Diamond CHASSIS

1,518 mm (59.8 in.) 1,518 mm (59.8 in.) Caster Angle / Fork Angle 28° / 30° Trail 110 mm Seat Height 699 mm (27.5 in) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.7 in) Curb Weight MT: 224 kg (492 lb) DCT 233 kg (514 lb) SUSPENSION

Type Front 43mm conventional telescopic fork w/ adj. preload &

dark titanium oxide coating; 121 mm (4.76 in) in. travel Type Rear Dual Showa shocks w/ 12.5mm shafts & adj. preload,

piggyback pressurized reservoirs; 95 mm (3.74 in.) travel WHEELS

Type Front Multi-spoke cast aluminium Type Rear Multi-spoke cast aluminium Tires Front 130/70B18 M/C Tires Rear 180/65B16 M/C BRAKES

ABS System Type 2-channel ABS Type Front Radial mounted monoblock four-piston brake

caliper, 330 mm floating single disc Type Rear Single piston caliper, 256mm single disc INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS

Instruments Offset 120 mm negative LCD instrument display,

USB-C charger Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

