OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Debate Broadcast Group today announced the themes and format of this Wednesday's French-language federal leaders' debate.

The debate will cover five themes (in alphabetical order):

The debate includes five segments, each corresponding to one of the five themes. Tweet this

Climate

Cost of living and Public finances

Indigenous peoples, Cultural industries, and Cultural identity

Justice and Foreign policy

Pandemic and Healthcare

The debate includes five segments, each corresponding to one of the five themes. All five segments will include the following:

Question from a voter

Leader-to-leader debate

Leader-to-leader-to-leader debate

Question from a journalist to each leader

Open debate (all five leaders)

In August, Canadians were invited to submit their questions for the French-language leaders' debate. A total of 895 questions were submitted by as many people.

The debate in French will take place on Wednesday, September 8 at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. It will be moderated by Patrice Roy (Radio-Canada) with the participation of journalists Hélène Buzzetti (Les coops de l'information), Guillaume Bourgault-Côté (L'actualité), Paul Journet (La Presse) and Marie Vastel (Le Devoir). Journalist Noémi Mercier (Noovo Info) will facilitate segments that include questions asked by Canadians directly to the party leaders.

The five leaders invited by the Leaders' Debates Commission are (in alphabetical order by last name) Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois), Erin O'Toole (Conservative Party of Canada), Annamie Paul (Green Party of Canada), Jagmeet Singh (New Democratic Party) and Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party of Canada).

Last Wednesday, September 1, representatives from the five political parties took part in random draws to determine the following: time of advance visit to the venue, on-stage lectern position, order of questioning during the debate, order of arrival at the venue and order of the post-debate press conferences.

The debate will be broadcast live online, on TV and on radio.

Stream online:

ami.ca

aptnnews.ca

ca.yahoo.com

cbcnews.ca

cpac.ca

politico.com

Postmedia News websites ctvnews.ca

globalnews.ca

lactualite.com

lapresse.ca

ledevoir.com

radio-canada.ca

reuters.tv

socam.net Les coops de l'information websites

noovo.ca

omnitv.ca

thestar.com

Watch on television:

AMI-tv

APTN

CBC

CBC News Network CPAC

CTV News Channel

ICI RDI

ICI TÉLÉ Noovo

OMNI Television

Uvagut TV

Listen:

ICI PREMIÈRE

SOCAM (Société de communication Atikamekw-Montagnais)

Accessible formats:

Closed captioning

Described video

Languages:

French

English East Cree

Innu

Ojibway ASL [American Sign Language]

LSQ [langue des signes québécoise Arabic

Cantonese

Italian

Mandarin

Punjabi

Tagalog

The Debate Broadcasting Group is ensuring that Wednesday's debate is:

Free to stream and broadcast live in its entirety online, on TV and on radio, with video streams on demand after the debate.

Widely distributed on digital platforms, television and radio to ensure access to a broad cross-section of people across the country, on the platforms of their choice.

Available in ASL [American Sign Language], closed captioning, described video and LSQ [langue des signes québécoise].

Available in East Cree, Innu and Ojibway.

Available in Arabic, Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, Punjabi and Tagalog on OMNI Television.

Available on Debate Broadcast Group partner apps.

Available on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About the Debate Broadcast Group

The Debate Broadcast Group, selected by the Leaders' Debates Commission to produce the leaders' debates for the federal general election in English and French, is a partnership of 10 news organizations.

Debate Broadcast Group partners offer the highest-quality journalism on television, radio, print and digital platforms:

APTN News

CBC News

CTV News

Global News L'actualité

Les coops de l'information

Le Devoir

Noovo Info

La Presse

Radio-Canada

SOURCE Debate Broadcast Group

For further information: Leon Mar, Spokesperson, Debate Broadcast Group, +1 647 616-5768, [email protected]