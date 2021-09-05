2021 Federal Election: Debate Broadcast Group Announces Themes and Format of French-language Debate Français
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Debate Broadcast Group today announced the themes and format of this Wednesday's French-language federal leaders' debate.
The debate will cover five themes (in alphabetical order):
- Climate
- Cost of living and Public finances
- Indigenous peoples, Cultural industries, and Cultural identity
- Justice and Foreign policy
- Pandemic and Healthcare
The debate includes five segments, each corresponding to one of the five themes. All five segments will include the following:
- Question from a voter
- Leader-to-leader debate
- Leader-to-leader-to-leader debate
- Question from a journalist to each leader
- Open debate (all five leaders)
In August, Canadians were invited to submit their questions for the French-language leaders' debate. A total of 895 questions were submitted by as many people.
The debate in French will take place on Wednesday, September 8 at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. It will be moderated by Patrice Roy (Radio-Canada) with the participation of journalists Hélène Buzzetti (Les coops de l'information), Guillaume Bourgault-Côté (L'actualité), Paul Journet (La Presse) and Marie Vastel (Le Devoir). Journalist Noémi Mercier (Noovo Info) will facilitate segments that include questions asked by Canadians directly to the party leaders.
The five leaders invited by the Leaders' Debates Commission are (in alphabetical order by last name) Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois), Erin O'Toole (Conservative Party of Canada), Annamie Paul (Green Party of Canada), Jagmeet Singh (New Democratic Party) and Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party of Canada).
Last Wednesday, September 1, representatives from the five political parties took part in random draws to determine the following: time of advance visit to the venue, on-stage lectern position, order of questioning during the debate, order of arrival at the venue and order of the post-debate press conferences.
The debate will be broadcast live online, on TV and on radio.
