2021 Canadian Cancer Statistics Report Predicts an 11.67% increase in Incidence of Pancreatic Cancer

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Although it is not one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers, pancreatic cancer is expected to be the third leading cause of cancer death in 2021. This is in part because the mortality rate for pancreatic cancer has stayed largely the same over the past 35 years, whereas that of more common cancers, including lung, breast, prostate and colorectal, have declined considerably. The report also predicts that pancreatic cancer incidence will increase by 11.67% in 2021. These are the stark findings of a recently published Canadian Cancer Society report that come during November, which is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and November 18th, World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

"The 2021 projections for pancreatic cancer are hugely concerning", says Stefanie Condon-Oldreive, Founder and Board member of Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society, "it is especially shocking that pancreatic cancer is one of the few cancers where survival rates have not changed significantly in 35 years remaining in the single digits at just 8%."

"These statistics underscore the urgent need for new and more effective treatment options, increased understanding of best practises in the diagnosis, treatment and care of pancreatic cancer and the opportunity for discussions and collaborations. This is the only way statistics will change." Dr. Mark Walsh, President of the Canadian Association of General Surgeons states.



The Canadian Association for General Surgeons and Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society are excited to announce the co-development of Canada's first Accredited National Pancreas Conference, which will be taking place on November 19, through to November 21st. The two organizations believe that "bringing together healthcare professionals who are involved in the diagnosis, treatment and care of pancreatic cancer patients from across Canada to share most current evidence and best practice has the potential to have a positive impact for those who are impacted by the disease. They also believe that this conference offers an important opportunity for future discussions and collaborations between healthcare professionals."

CCPCS and CAGS are calling on all Canadian healthcare professionals with an interest in the disease, including oncologists, surgeons, nurses and those working in primary care to register for the Accredited National Pancreas Conference. Healthcare professionals can register at craigscause.ca/learn/health-care-professionals to learn more and to register.

"Urgent action is required to change the landscape of the disease so that the gap between pancreatic cancer, which is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in Canada, and other cancers like breast cancer, can be closed. The status quo is no longer acceptable." Condon-Oldreive says with frustration.

Craig's Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society is a national charity dedicated to both increasing survival and improving the quality of life for every Canadian diagnosed with pancreatic cancer through awareness raising, education, support and research.

