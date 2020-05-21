2020 Summer Meeting of the Council of the Federation Postponed

QUÉBEC, May 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - After careful consideration in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Québec Premier François Legault today announced that the 2020 Summer Meeting of the Council of the Federation, which was to take place in Quebec City on July 22-24, is postponed until this fall.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks, pending public health guidance.

"While we are all facing the most challenging times, the COVID-19 crisis has also strengthened our commitment to pursue our collaboration to resolve issues of importance to all of our governments and citizens," said Premier Legault. "As we work towards economic recovery, I look forward to hosting my provincial and territorial counterparts in the fall to continue our successful cooperation."

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

Québec previously hosted the Council of the Federation summer meeting in July 2008.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

For further information: Ewan Sauves, Press Secretary, Office of the Premier, Government of Québec, (514) 585-4451, [email protected]; Thaïs Martín Navas, Manager, Events and Communications, Council of the Federation Secretariat, (343) 961-5811, [email protected]

