2020 SMCC Sponsorship Marketing Award Winners Announced

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC) announced the recipients of the 2020 Sponsorship Marketing Awards (SMAs) during the virtual awards ceremony held Thursday, September 24th. The annual awards ceremony honours the top sport, art, music, cause and cultural properties, most courageous and committed brands, as well as creative agencies who have both shifted the landscape of sponsorship marketing by building meaningful connections with communities across Canada, while elevating business standards to drive brand and business results. "Today we celebrate the best-in-class work of brands, properties and agencies who have successfully leveraged sponsorship rights," said Nicole Lee, SMAs Chair and Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, NHL. "The rising quality of case submissions is a true reflection of the growing innovation and creativity within our industry."

"People need inspiration and community, now more than ever. The global pandemic has shone an undeniable light on the role sport, art, music and culture play in driving change and bringing people together. Each of the award winners created culture and connections while demonstrating the power of sponsorship to deliver brand, sales and tangible business value," said Jana Masiewich, SMCC Chair and Vice-President, Publicis Sport & Entertainment. "It's inspiring to see top brand marketers across the country using sponsorship to deeply connect with and empower Canadians."

With a record number of case submissions this year, winners were announced in thirteen categories.

"What a privilege it was to have served as SMA Judging Chair and to have helped identify this country's most dynamic and impactful work. Our industry has truly elevated itself to an extremely high standard and this year's cases also set a record for most submissions in the history of the SMAs", said Steve Marshman, Managing Director and Executive Vice-President of Wasserman. "I'd also like to extend a huge thanks to each member of this year's jury who represent some of the strongest leaders and brightest strategic minds in the business."

The 2020 SMCC Sponsorship Marketing Award winners are as follows:

AMBASSADOR

Gold: Snickers "Suit Swag"

Award of Distinction: Google X Toronto Raptors - Smart Home Partnership

ARTS & CULTURE

Gold: RBCxOVO

Award of Distinction: Visa & TIFF 2019

BEST NEW INITIATIVE

Gold: BMO #FanFini Jersey Swap

Award of Distinction: Spotlight on Local Presented By Metro at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

BEST NEW INNOVATION

Gold: Rogers Moments

Award of Distinction: adidas x Toronto Raptors AM4 World Champs Shoe Drop

CAUSE

Gold: Burgers to Beat MS

Award of Distinction: Special Olympics Day of Inclusion at Tim Hortons

EVENTS & FESTIVALS

Gold: Le Dep Coca-Cola

Award of Distinction: Spotlight on Local Presented By Metro at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

MUSIC

Gold: MONSTER ENERGY x LIVE NATION UNDER THE TAB CONTEST

Award of Distinction: AIR MILES with the Band Program

SPORTS

Gold: Tangerine & Raptors- Championship Success

Award of Distinction: Coors Light x 2019 Raptors NBA Playoffs

SUSTAINED SUCCESS

Gold: Pizza Pizza & Toronto Raptors Score a Slice

Award of Distinction: We Belong To Something Beautiful

PROPERTY OF THE YEAR

Toronto Raptors

AGENCY OF THE YEAR

WASSERMAN

BEST IN SHOW

Le Dep Coca-Cola

HALL OF FAME, INDIVIDUAL

Monique Giroux

About Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC):

The Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC) was created in 2004 to drive advancements in the field of sponsorship marketing. The SMCC's mission is to help brands, agencies and properties unleash the power of sponsorship marketing through education on best practices, networking and celebrating success.

