2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center Announces Initial Lineup of World-Class Musicians, Vocalists and More

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - At the 2020 Jazz Congress conference held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on January 13, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Jazz at Lincoln Center announced the official dates and artist lineup for the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The festival, to be held in Saint Lucia on Thursday, May 7 through Saturday, May 9, 2020, follows the success of the inaugural 2019 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center which Jazziz magazine called "the Caribbean's premier jazz destination."

The 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center will feature the finest names in modern jazz performing in venues throughout Saint Lucia's distinct Caribbean landscape, including The Ramp on Rodney Bay and Gros Islet Park. Details about performances and more can be found at www.stlucia.org.



The three-day festival will feature world renowned artists who have performed on Jazz at Lincoln Center's season concerts, touring initiatives, and global outposts, as well as throughout Saint Lucia Jazz Festival's 28-year history.



To date, the diverse lineup showcases artists spanning the Caribbean, the U.K. and the U.S. including:

Chick Corea's Vigilette with Carlitos Del Puerto , Marcus Gilmore and Special Guest

Roy Hargrove Celebration with Willie Jones III featuring Renée Neufville and Special Guests

Alphonso Horne and The Gotham Kings

Ruben Fox's London Brass featuring Theon Cross and Mark Kavuma

Maher Beauroy presents WASHA!

More performances, details about ticket sales and event information to be announced.



In addition to world-class performances, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival will feature "Artists In Education" initiatives including master classes, professional development, and live performance collaborations with Saint Lucia School of Music students and local jazz artists.

"Building upon last year's successful inaugural year of the partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival is a combination of premier jazz with a picture-perfect destination," said Hon. Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee. "Saint Lucia is thrilled to once again bring world-class performances to jazz fans and music aficionados who will travel to Saint Lucia from around the globe."

Saint Lucia has been hosting a vibrant jazz festival annually since 1992. For more than 28 years, the festival has attracted visitors from around the world for events and concerts celebrating multiple forms of international, Saint Lucian and Caribbean jazz music. For more information, go to www.stlucia.org.

ABOUT SAINT LUCIA

One of the Windward Islands of the West Indies' Lesser Antilles, Saint Lucia is nestled halfway down the Eastern Caribbean archipelago. Saint Lucia is known for its natural beauty and diverse attractions, including the signature Piton Mountains (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), a tropical rainforest, the highly-Instagrammed mud baths at Sulphur Springs Park and one of the world's few drive-in volcanoes. Culturally rich offerings include the bustling marketplace in the capital of Castries, quaint coastline fishing villages and the annual Saint Lucia Jazz Festival, programmed in partnership with world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center. Saint Lucia's wide range of accommodations includes five-star hotels, all-inclusive resorts, intimate inns and value-oriented properties. The destination also offers world-class cruise and yachting facilities. The island is continually recognized as one of the leading wedding and honeymoon destinations worldwide. The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is the official destination marketing and promotion organization for Saint Lucia. Learn more at www.stlucia.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER

The mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand a global community for Jazz through performance, education and advocacy. With the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and guest artists spanning genres and generations, Jazz at Lincoln Center produces thousands of performance, education, and broadcast events each season in its home in New York City (Frederick P. Rose Hall, "The House of Swing") and around the world, for people of all ages. Jazz at Lincoln Center is led by Chairman Robert J. Appel, Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis, and Executive Director Greg Scholl. Please visit us at jazz.org; follow us on Twitter @jazzdotorg and Facebook; watch our free, global webcasts at new.livestream.com/jazz; and enjoy concerts, education programs, behind-the-scenes footage, programs and more at youtube.com/jazzatlincolncenter.

