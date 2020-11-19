2020 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award Winners Announced Last Night

Six outstanding female entrepreneur winners awarded following a record-breaking year.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The 28th annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards, presented by Women of Influence, announces six winners of the 2020 awards. These award winners join the five recipients of the up-and-coming entrepreneur 'Ones to Watch' award category, which was announced in September of this year. These winners are shining examples of the perseverance, ingenuity and grit it takes to be an outstanding entrepreneur. They have demonstrated that despite the challenges that have existed this year, the entrepreneurial spirit continues to thrive in Canada. This year's winners and recipients span sectors that include healthcare services, engineering, beauty, technology, hospitality and beyond.

"We're honoured to celebrate the achievements of Canadian women entrepreneurs who have been critical to the success of our Canadian business community and economic growth," says Greg Grice, Executive Vice President, Business Financial Services, RBC. "RBC is proud to partner with Women of Influence to put a spotlight on all of this year's winners and finalists who have made tremendous contributions to their industries and communities through their work. Their leadership, commitment and entrepreneurial spirit serve as an inspiration for the next generation of Canadian entrepreneurs as they pursue their aspirations to be part of a resilient and thriving economy."

Now in its 28th year, the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards program recognizes the country's leading female entrepreneurs who have made impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economy. The judging panel of the awards program is comprised of 14 judges who are notably some of Canada's top business leaders, including: Karen Brookman, Partner and Chief Innovation Office West Canadian Digital Imaging; Farah Mohamed, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Policy & Public Affairs, Toronto Region Board of Trade, Elizabeth Dipchand, Intellectual Property Lawyer, Dipchand LLP and Paulette Senior, President & CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation.

The official announcement of the 2020 award winners was made at the first ever virtual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards gala that took attendees on a cross-country tour to discover the Canadian cities and towns where innovation is taking place. It was held on November 18th and hosted by Marcia MacMillan, Anchor, CTV News Channel.

This year, over 8,600 nominations were received recognizing women entrepreneurs from across the country. The 2020 award winners are:

Connie Lo and Laura Burget , Three Ships, Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub Miro-Business Award

and , Three Ships, Sahar Saidi , LUS Brands, Toronto, ON , Start-Up Award

, LUS Brands, , Desirée Bombenon, SureCall, Calgary, AB , RBC Momentum Award

, Sylvia Parris-Drummond , Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute, Halifax, NS , Social Change Award

, Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute, , Nicole Neuman , Synergy Engineering Ltd., Coquitlam, BC , Innovation Award

, Synergy Engineering Ltd., , Mandy Farmer , Accent Inns Inc., Victoria, BC , Excellence Award

The Gala also honoured the recipients of the Ones to Watch Award: Eno Eka, Eny Consulting Inc.; Jenn Harper, Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics Inc.; Nadine Chalati, Chalati Lawyer Inc.; Rogayeh Tabrizi, Theory+Practice and Suzie Yorke, Love Good Fats.

"Now more than ever before, we are honoured to be able to recognize the incredible achievements and perseverance of this year's award recipients," says Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO & Head of Events, Women of Influence. "These women have faced the challenges of 2020 head-on, and seized the opportunities to continue to pave the way for women entrepreneurs across Canada; a strong testament to the bright future of Canadian business."

For more information on this year's award winners, visit www.womenofinfluence.ca/rbc-cwea.

About the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards are the pre-eminent national business awards recognizing the country's leading female entrepreneurs. The awards are an initiative of Women of Influence, an award-winning organization dedicated to advancing women globally.

About Women of Influence Worldwide Inc.

Women of Influence, now in its 26th year, is one of North America's leading organizations offering solutions for workplace gender equality and women's advancement. Through our global events, digital media, signature awards, and consulting, Women of Influence reaches a diverse community of professional women and men across Canada and internationally. Providing insights and inspiration, perspectives on key issues, and creating opportunities to connect — we are making change happen for women, today. Our signature programs include the Top 25 Women of Influence Awards and the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. For more information, please visit www.womenofinfluence.com



