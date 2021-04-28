QUEBEC CITY, April 28,2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Faced with an intransigent employer party at the anglophone collective agreement negotiating tables, the Fédération du personnel de soutien scolaire (FPSS-CSQ) has no choice but to face the facts: the strike scheduled for May 4 by its anglophone school board members is now unavoidable.

"We would really have preferred to avoid a strike, because reaching this point means it is the only way we can be heard," says FPPS-CSQ President Éric Pronovost. "Last Thursday, we issued an ultimatum to the government, giving it 11 days to reach a settlement and avoid a first day of strike by our members. But after yesterday's meeting at the anglophone table, we must face facts: the government is making no effort to reach an settlement anglophone support staff. The employers are making no proposals despite our pruning and prioritizing of our own demands, and despite our strike notice. Even worse, the employer party is refusing to budge on peripheral demands with zero cost," he adds.

To date, 40 meetings between the two sides have taken place in a year and a half of negotiations and no issues have been resolved. This is significantly worse than a typical round of negotiations.

Profile of the FPSS-CSQ

The Fédération du personnel de soutien scolaire (CSQ) is the only federation in Quebec that exclusively represents school support staff. It is affiliated to the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and represents 81 job categories working in 24 school service centers and belonging to 19 affiliated unions. In total, it represents close to 30,000 members.

