2020 National Magazine Awards: B2B Categories Announced

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation is excited to reveal the 19 categories that make up the 2020 NMA: B2B program. The lineup honours top-notch Canadian B2B content, recognizing everything from the publisher whose brand best delivers on their editorial mandate, to the best illustration that accompanies a B2B article. Here's the list:

Best Column or Regularly Featured Department Best Profile of a Company Best Profile of a Person Best Feature Article: Trade Best Feature Article: Professional Best News Coverage Best How-To Article or Series of Articles Best Series of Articles Best Photograph Best Illustration Best Editorial Best Newsletter Best Art Direction: Single Article or Opening Spread Best Cover Best Art Direction of a Complete Issue Best Issue Best Publisher Best Magazine B2B Leadership Award

Awards presented to the creator (1-10) come with a $500 cash prize. All award winners will be presented at the NMA: B2B awards ceremony, in the spring of 2020.

The call for entries opens on December 3, 2019 and closes January 17, 2020. Be sure to review the information on our website (on Rules & Eligibility and Submission Requirements) prior to submitting your entries.

Call for Judges

The National Media Awards Foundation is currently accepting nominations for individuals to serve on the juries for this year's awards programs, and join the great tradition of recognizing achievement by the creators of Canadian magazines and digital publications. Visit our websites to learn more and nominate yourself or a colleague.

To view this information in French, please visit our website.

43RD NATIONAL MAGAZINE AWARDS

5TH DIGITAL PUBLISHING AWARDS

In addition to the 2nd Annual National Magazine Awards: B2B, the NMAF is proud to present the 43rd annual National Magazine Awards and the 5th annual Digital Publishing Awards.

The roster of NMA categories is available at magazine-awards.com. The program introduced one new category for 2020: Long-form Feature Writing: 6000+. Submissions open December 2, 2019 and are due January 22, 2020.

The lineup of DPA categories is available online, at digitalpublishingawards.ca. New for 2020 is Best Feature Article, complementing the two other feature article categories. Submissions are welcome between December 9, 2019 and January 23, 2020.

For the most up to date information, follow @NMA_B2B, @DPAwards, and @MagAwards on Twitter.

About the National Magazine Awards

Produced by the National Media Awards Foundation, the National Magazine Awards: B2B honour excellence in business-to-business publishing. B2B publications and creators are recognized across 19 awards categories, and promoted to a national audience

About the National Media Awards Foundation

A charitable foundation, the NMAF's mandate is to recognize, support and promote excellence in content creation of Canadian print and digital publications through annual awards programs and national publicity efforts. The Foundation produces three distinct and bilingual award programs—the National Magazine Awards, the National Magazine Awards: B2B, and the Digital Publishing Awards—and is governed by a volunteer board of directors drawn from all regions and facets of the Canadian media industry.

