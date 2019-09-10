2020 Canadian stamps will tell stories of the Group of Seven, medical groundbreakers and V-E Day's 75th anniversary

Stamps will also explore the history of radio in Canada and celebrate artist Maud Lewis, our landscapes, Indigenous Peoples and festivals

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The stories behind some of Canada's most historic moments, awe-inspiring achievements, artistic icons and medical visionaries will come to life in the 2020 stamp program. Here are highlights:

Canadians who contributed to the Allied victory will be honoured with stamps marking the 75 th anniversary of V-E Day – the end of the Second World War in Europe ;

anniversary of – the end of the Second World War in ; the history of radio in Canada ;

in ; notable works by the Group of Seven in a seven-stamp set marking their 100 th anniversary;

in a seven-stamp set marking their 100 anniversary; an issue featuring two legends of Canadian ballet ;

; the history, culture and contributions of Canada's First Nations, Inuit and Métis ;

; an issue of vintage travel posters (promising sunny skies, memorable sights and fascinating adventures);

(promising sunny skies, memorable sights and fascinating adventures); a five-stamp set on medical groundbreakers to honour the life-saving contributions of some of Canada's most respected health care researchers;

to honour the life-saving contributions of some of most respected health care researchers; a stamp featuring an evocative work by First World War artist Mary Riter Hamilton .

These popular multi-year stamp series will make an encore appearance:

Dahlias will be the pretty pick for this year's annual Flowers stamps;

will be the pretty pick for this year's annual stamps; breathtaking images of the Northwest Territories' Carcajou Falls, Prince Edward Island's French River and British Columbia's Kootenay National Park , which celebrates its centennial in 2020, in the From Far and Wide series;

Carcajou Falls, and , which celebrates its centennial in 2020, in the series; the long-running Lunar New Year series will reach the tail end with the Year of the Rat ;

series will reach the tail end with the ; Black History Month will be commemorated in time for February celebrations;

will be commemorated in time for February celebrations; the Canada Post Community Foundation stamp issue will continue to support Canadian children and youth;

stamp issue will continue to support Canadian children and youth; Eid , Diwali and Hanukkah will return as part of a recurring series;

, and will return as part of a recurring series; our Christmas and holiday stamps will feature traditional scenes of the Nativity and the colourful folk art of Nova Scotia's Maud Lewis .

Canada Post is proud of its role as Canada's storyteller. The independent Stamp Advisory Committee, which recommends the subjects for our annual stamp program, relies on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to ensure that our choices are meaningful to Canadians.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, media@canadapost.ca

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

