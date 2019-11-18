2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Award Presentation Schedule Announced

Automobile Journalists Association of Canada will present awards at three auto shows,

including announcing the overall winners at the Canadian International AutoShow on Feb. 13

AJAX, ON, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has announced its presentation schedule for the 2020 Canadian Car of the Year awards, which will culminate in announcing the overall winners of Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year on Thursday, February 13, at the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto.

The full announcement schedule for the 2020 Canadian Car of the Year program is as follows:

Monday, December 16, 2019: Finalists in each of 12 categories are announced by AJAC.

Thursday, January 16, 2020: Category winners are announced during press preview day at the Montreal International Auto Show.

Monday, February 3, 2020: Finalists for 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are announced by AJAC.

Thursday, February 13, 2020: 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are announced at the opening ceremonies for the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto.

Monday, March 16, 2020: Finalists for Canadian Green Car of the Year and Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year are announced by AJAC.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020: 2020 Canadian Green Car of the Year and Canadian Green Utility Vehicle of the Year are announced during press preview for the Vancouver International Auto Show.

Each award will be presented to the vehicles with the highest scores based on votes logged by approximately 50 AJAC member journalists located from coast to coast across Canada. Their objective expert opinions were formed during test drives of qualifying vehicles throughout 2019 across the country and internationally through a wide variety of road types and real-world conditions. The overall results are tabulated and audited by international accounting firm KPMG.

"AJAC is delighted to partner once again with the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, as well as the Montreal International Auto Show and the Vancouver International Auto Show, in presenting our 2020 Canadian Car of the Year awards," said AJAC President Stephanie Wallcraft. "We're delighted to be able to highlight the respected opinions of our members to Canada's largest cities, on both sides of the country and in both official languages, culminating in announcing our overall winners at the Canadian International AutoShow, the largest auto show in the country."

About AJAC

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Canadian Green Car of the Year Awards, Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About the Canadian International AutoShow

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.

For further information: Cindy Hawryluk, Manager, AJAC cindy@ajac.ca 905-978-7239; Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President, stephaniewallcraft@gmail.com, 416-888-3762; Dan Heyman, AJAC Vice-President, danheyman1959@gmail.com, 604 729 4281

