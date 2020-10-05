2020 Arrell Global Food Innovation Awards highlight innovative approaches to food problems

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph is pleased to announce the winners of its 2020 Innovation Awards which amplify the exciting work being done in the food space, despite growing challenges. Each of the three winners chosen have a substantial history of expanding the capacity of their respective communities. This is work that has become even more critical since the COVID pandemic.

Established in 2018, the awards recognize innovative leaders in the food space while inspiring others to take action and are distributed in two categories; Research Innovation and Community Engagement InnovationAn international adjudication committee has determined that each winner will receive $100,000 CAD to further support their on-going work.

The winners:

Community Engagement Innovation Award

Appetite for Change makes a difference in North Minneapolis, using food as a vehicle for building health and social justice in their community. The organization operates urban farm plots, workshops developing food skills, youth training, and facilitates networking for activists. The organization uniquely focuses on helping community members generate wealth, and one of the ways they do this is providing certified kitchen space for local food entrepreneurs to develop products.

Community Engagement Innovation Award

Community Food Centres Canada uses meals as a catalyst for greater change in the food system. Through 13 centres across Canada they provide access to healthy meals, but the spaces are also used to teach food skills as well as provide culturally appropriate and safe respite for community members. Their affordable produce markets help more people access nutritious food. The organization uses its platform to generate awareness and encourage action around food security, through events like the Big Social taking place online this year.

Research Innovation Award

Dr. Rattan Lal is a world-leading soil scientist with a tremendous body of published work used by students around the world. Dr. Rattan is currently a Distinguished University Professor at The Ohio State University, and his career has spanned over fifty years and across six continents. His award-winning research focused on a soil-centric approach to agriculture sustainability and prosperity that has become even more vital in the context of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

"In a disruptive year, community organizations and innovative researchers have become more vital than ever in not just answering people's immediate food needs but using their insights to advocate for a system that will better serve everyone," says Evan Fraser, Director of Arrell Food Institute. "The Arrell Food Institute is thrilled to be able to support this important work and amplify the learnings they uncover in the hopes it benefits the food systems we all depend on every day."

The awards are adjudicated by a global panel of food leaders, including Christine Daugherty, Vice President Global Sustainable Agriculture & Responsible Sourcing, PepsiCo, and Maria Andrade, Principal Scientist of the International Potato Center.

For more information please visit the Arrell Food Institute online at www.arrellfoodinstitute.ca.

