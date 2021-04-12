OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2020 Annual Report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) was tabled in Parliament today, Friday, March 26, 2021.

The 47-page report presents an update to the national security threat assessment first included in the Committee's 2018 Annual Report. This overview examines the most significant threats, including terrorism, espionage and foreign interference, cyber threats, major organized crime, and weapons of mass destruction.

The Honourable David McGuinty, Chair of NSICOP, stated that "the Committee's report represents the latest comprehensive summary of the major threats to Canada's national security in a period of heightened global instability."

The classified version of the report was delivered to the Prime Minister on December 18, 2020.

