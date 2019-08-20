2019 Excellence in Governance Awards Shortlisted Announcement

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Today the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announced the shortlist for the 2019 Excellence in Governance Awards/Prix d'excellence en gouvernance (EGAs), at its 21st annual conference in Québec City, Québec.

Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada says "The entire process building up to the annual Excellence in Governance Awards ceremony has become a labour of love for GPC. To see that our efforts to push governance to higher levels are reverberating and making a mark through these awards is truly rewarding. We want to express our gratitude to all of the organizations who have submitted nominations and are committed to their governance efforts. Each submission exemplifies what 'next generation governance' is all about, and each nominee is a trailblazer in resilience, agility and innovation, and I sincerely congratulate the 2019 shortlisted nominees."

Shortlisting judge Terri Ulrich also comments: "Having completed another year of shortlisting review for the GPC Excellence in Governance Awards, I was particularly struck by the quality of the submissions and the excellence in governance that companies are displaying. To give credit where it is due, however, I think it should be recognized that this consistent excellence is largely generated by the work that GPC does. The organization has provided a public lens to see the best governance practices, and organizations working towards good governance practices can only benefit from this lens. Every year the judging gets harder and harder due to the high quality of the submissions, the candidates and the excellent work they are doing. "

"I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the role that GPC is playing in the constant improvement of submissions and in the corresponding governance of Canadian organizations. You should be proud of the work you do. Thank you again for allowing me to participate – I think I learn far more than I contribute. I look forward to seeing the list of winners in November!"

The winners will be announced at the EGAs gala dinner on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at The Carlu in Toronto.

GPC received around 70 nominations this year from organizations across all sectors. The shortlisted nominees, organized by category, are presented below:

1. Best Practice in Enterprise Risk Management

Meridian Credit Union

PSP Investments

Royal Bank of Canada

2. Best Practice in Sustainability and ESG

Vancouver Airport Authority

BMO Financial Group

The Co-operators

3. Best Approach to Achieving Effective Board and Committee Operations

Canada Revenue Agency

Ottawa Community Housing Corporation

Meridian Credit Union

HSBC Bank Canada

4. Best Practices in Diversity and Inclusion

Royal Bank of Canada

BMO Financial Group

Vancouver Airport Authority

Manulife

5. Best Practices in Strategic Planning, Oversight and Value Creation by the Board

Farm Mutual Reinsurance Plan Inc.

Elixir Technology

Royal Bank of Canada

6. Best Engagement by a Governance Team

Royal Bank of Canada

Calgary West Central Primary Care Network

Interac Corp.

7. Best Compensation Disclosure and Communication

Manulife

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

8. Best Practices in Subsidiary Governance

BMO Financial Group

Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC Bank Canada

9. Best Overall Corporate Governance

BMO Financial Group

Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Revenue Agency

Central 1 Credit Union

GPC thanks the following individuals who volunteered a considerable amount of time and effort in reviewing all of the submissions for the shortlist:

Leanne Hull , Senior Counsel, Bank of Montreal Wendy King , Vice President, Legal, Risk & Governance, Capstone Mining Corp. Denis Lavoie , Director, Risks, Insurance and Claims, VIA Rail Canada Inc. Jamie Patterson , Lawyer, SaskTel Neil Puddicombe , Associate General Counsel and Director of Subsidiary Governance, Legal, Corporate & Compliance Group, BMO Financial Group Stephen Rotstein , Vice-President, Policy & Regulatory Affairs & General Counsel, Financial Planning Standards Council (FPSC) Christie Stephenson , Executive Director, Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics

UBC Sauder School of Business Alena Thouin , Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Terri Uhrich , General Counsel, Legal Branch, Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

To attend the awards ceremony, you can purchase tickets on the GPC website: https://gpcanada.org/event-3485093. As the principal advocate for those who work in corporate governance, GPC strives to enhance the public's awareness of the importance of good governance. GPC is the voice of corporate governance professionals in Canada and participates with other stakeholders, including capital markets participants, government bodies and regulators, in fostering a governance environment that sets Canada apart in the world. GPC supports its membership with continuing education and networking opportunities that are second to none.

