2019 Collingwood Elvis Festival Offers Immersive "Homecoming" Experience

An Incredible Line-up of Elvis Tribute Artists This year's 25 th anniversary celebrations have attracted 16 returning champions, more than 25 professionals, four youth competitors, and international Ultimate Champions Dean Z, Shawn Klush, Gordon Hendricks, and Jay Dupuis.

A Better Way to Experience Elvis Tribute Artists

New in 2019, 10% discount on all 3 Signature Events with a general admission package for $81.00 + taxes & fees!

Saturday Semi-Finals Signature Showcase begins 11am and features the top 30 Elvis Tribute Artists competing before a judges panel.

begins and features the top 30 Elvis Tribute Artists competing before a judges panel. Saturday Night Homecoming Signature Showcase begins 8pm and celebrates with all-star performances by previous Grand, Youth and Ultimate Champions.

begins and celebrates with all-star performances by previous Grand, Youth and Ultimate Champions. Sunday Grand Finals Signature Showcase begins 1pm , featuring the best of 2019, the new champions are crowned and the winner will proceed to Memphis, TN to represent our Festival.

Tickets:

www.collingwoodelvisfestival.com

Toll-free 1-866-382-2200 or 705-445-2200

Hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm

Collingwood Elvis Festival Returning in 2020 under new management

June 10, 2019 Council Meeting, the Town of Collingwood Council has decided to transition the management of the Collingwood Elvis Festival, through the municipal special event permitting process. For the 2020 Collingwood Elvis Festival, applicants are welcome on a 'first come, first served' basis. The municipal special event permitting process requires applicants meet all conditions put forward by the permitting signing authorities (Clerk, PRC Department, Fire Department, OPP, Public Works, and BIA for events proposed for the Downtown BIA district) and detailed at www.collingwood.ca. Applicants would also be responsible for securing a license through EPE. The Town looks forward to providing advice and corporate knowledge on past programming and operational best practices to the management successor.



