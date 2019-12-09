2019 CC Awards Big Kahuna Winners Announced

Microsoft, Intuit and Purchasing Power honored at the 15th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Winners of the 2019 CC Awards were recognized for their outstanding customer experience achievements.

Winners honored at the CC Awards include:

Microsoft , awarded the Big Kahuna Award for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (The Rosie Award) and for Excellence in Omnichannel Customer Service (The Matrix Award)

By live vote among participants at the 15th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange and judges of the CC Awards, two Big Kahunas were named for the Work Hard, Play Hard Award for Excellence in Company Culture:

Sitel was awarded Big Kahuna among Business Process Outsourcers

To see the full list of winners, click here.

About The CC Awards Program

The CC Awards Program, made possible through the coordination of the Frost & Sullivan Customer Engagement Digital Transformation practice, Frost & Sullivan Research Insights practice and the Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact Executive MindXchange, honors companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of customer service. Honored recipients have demonstrated achievement in one or more of five categories: Omnichannel Customer Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Web Customer Care, Social Media Customer Engagement and Customer Engagement Analytics.

Companies are vetted through a rigorous two-stage evaluation process. The initial stage involves the completion of a questionnaire application. Questions posed range from customer engagement capabilities to business outcomes. Entrants are free to apply in one or more categories, provided responses are complete for each section.

Qualifying companies will then progress to the second stage for evaluation by a judging panel consisting of experts from the industry and Frost & Sullivan research analysts.

High achievers are celebrated and the top-scoring companies in each category are presented with The Big Kahuna award at the Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange in October. For more information about the CC Awards and the winners, please go to https://www.customercontactwest.com/2018/ccawards-winners.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

