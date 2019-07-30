2019: A Year of Record Results for CommonLook

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- CommonLook, the world leader in document accessibility compliance, posted record results for the first half of the 2019 financial year. Sales rose 50% over 2018 with new software business posting a record 950% growth.

CommonLook's Results for the First Half of 2019

"Digital document compliance regulations, litigation, increased awareness and customer demand contributed to this significant growth. In 2019-Q1 and Q2, we continued to add major clients in government, healthcare, finance and various other sectors who relied on CommonLook to provide 100% accurate and guaranteed PDF compliance. Our capacity is increasing in response to client demands to deliver millions of pages within tight timelines," said Monir ElRayes, CommonLook's Founder and President.

CommonLook offers a unique hybrid approach, combining PDF remediation services, proprietary software and world-class training, which makes them the ideal partner for enterprises seeking comprehensive management of their digital document accessibility needs within budgetary and compliance requirements.

Forecast for the remainder of the year is encouraging. Riding the momentum from the first half of the year, the second half of 2019 is primed for success. Customer demand has steadily increased as more enterprises recognize the importance of document accessibility compliance.

"Historically, the second half of the year are the busiest months for CommonLook with the demand of the market pushing for more remediation capacity and requiring our services and software. Our team is expanding to meet demands," commented Daniel Kim, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In July, CommonLook launched their new website with digital accessibility and user experience as key elements.

"Our new website ensures our offerings are clear and up-to-date to provide better service to clients. With zero debt, a strong balance sheet and ongoing significant investment in R&D, we earned our place as industry leaders. In the coming years, we will pursue appropriate financial structures to further reinforce our position as frontrunners in innovation and excellence," said ElRayes.

CommonLook

CommonLook, a trailblazer in PDF accessibility for 20 years helps organizations achieve compliance with document accessibility standards, including WCAG, PDF/UA and Section 508.

Their executive team has decades of experience in accessibility. CommonLook is renowned for their expertise with complex and high-volume projects.

Only CommonLook software and Adobe Acrobat are recognized by W3C for PDF remediation.

CommonLook strives to make documents accessible to the disabled community by exceeding standards and expectations.

Contact

Susan Lee, Director of Communications

press@commonlook.com

SOURCE CommonLook

Related Links

commonlook.com

