MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Datmos, a leading ecommerce agency and Shopify Premium Partner, celebrates 20 years of helping brands navigate the constant evolution of ecommerce. From the early days of online selling to today's complex, data-driven commerce ecosystems, Datmos has grown alongside the industry continuously adapting its expertise to serve ambitious B2B and B2C brands.

Founded in 2006 by Charles Guimont, the agency has evolved through several key milestones that reflect the transformation of ecommerce itself.

Datmos Partners (left to right) Charles Guimont, Henry Roberts, Emilie Gosselin and Simon Robillard.

From Early Commerce to Data-Driven Ecosystems: 20 Years of Evolution

Datmos' journey mirrors the evolution of ecommerce itself. Founded in 2006, the agency began at a time when digital commerce was still largely transactional, designing and building custom commerce platforms to support brands taking their first steps online. This early phase laid the foundation for deep technical expertise and a strong culture of engineering.

As ecommerce evolved into a core business driver, Datmos shifted alongside the market embracing SaaS commerce platforms to help brands scale faster, perform better, and expand internationally. During this period, the agency supported increasingly complex programs, guiding enterprise brands through replatforming, omnichannel strategies, and global commerce rollouts.

More recently, Datmos has entered a new chapter shaped by data, AI, and composable architectures. Today, commerce performance is no longer driven by platforms alone, but by the intelligent orchestration of data, product information, personalization, and customer experience across ecosystems.

In September 2025, this evolution culminated in a new identity, Datmos, bringing together years of experience, international growth, and a forward-looking vision focused on scalable, data-powered commerce.

"It all started in a small Canadian town, and today our expertise is recognized worldwide. Businesses from around the world trust us to design and build their next commerce experiences and that's something I'm incredibly proud of," said Charles Guimont, Founder of Datmos.

Growing With Ecommerce and With Global Brands

For 20 years, Datmos has partnered with leading international and enterprise brands to design, build, and scale commerce experiences across markets, channels, and technologies.

Trusted by brands such as BRP, Five Below, Air Liquide, Artika, Arc'teryx, Casper, Hanna Anderson, Mastercraft, Thor Motor Coach, Yeti Cycles, XPEL, and Zadig & Voltaire, Datmos has delivered a wide range of commerce initiatives spanning replatforming programs, international rollouts, omnichannel strategies, composable architectures, and long-term optimization roadmaps.

Many brands have worked with Datmos over multiple years and across multiple projects relying on the agency to guide critical transformations such as platform migrations, cross-border expansion, system integrations and the continuous evolution of customer experience in highly competitive markets. To see a selection of projects from our portfolio, visit https://datmos.com/work .

The Shift to Data & AI-Driven Commerce

As ecommerce entered a new era, Datmos made a strategic pivot toward data, AI, and intelligent commerce orchestration. Today, the agency helps brands move beyond surface-level optimization by activating data across the entire customer journey fueling personalization, search and merchandising, product experience, and operational efficiency.

This shift reflects a broader industry transformation: ecommerce is no longer just about selling online, but about connecting systems, insights, and experiences into a single, scalable ecosystem.

A Partner-Led Ecosystem for the Future

Datmos' expertise is reinforced by a strong partner ecosystem. The agency holds Platinum partnerships with Shopify and Bloomreach, a Gold partnership with Adobe, Preferred Partner status with BigCommerce, and Gold Partner status with Akeneo, among others. These partnerships enable Datmos to design best-in-class commerce architectures while remaining platform agnostic, which benefits clients by keeping solutions business-driven, reducing vendor lock-in, and allowing them to choose and evolve the right technologies over time.

To support the growing need for a strong, governed data foundation for AI, Datmos has also developed AI and data partnerships, including with Snowflake, Databricks, and Celigo, helping clients connect systems, operationalize data at scale, and accelerate AI integrations. For the full list of partners, visit: https://datmos.com/partners

Looking Ahead

As Datmos enters its third decade, the focus remains firmly on what's next: helping brands design commerce ecosystems that perform today while staying flexible for tomorrow. With data, AI, and composable commerce reshaping expectations, Datmos continues to invest in innovation, talent, and long-term partnerships.

This 20-year milestone is not a retrospective, it's a statement of intent. Ecommerce will keep evolving, and Datmos will keep evolving with it.

About Datmos

Datmos is a North American full service ecommerce agency and Shopify Platinum Partner that turns product and customer data into growth. We partner with leading B2C, B2B, and DTC brands to plan, build, and evolve modern commerce ecosystems through strategy, design, flexible technology, and AI driven activation. We bring together data, creativity, and engineering to move faster, convert more customers, and scale performance across channels, creating distinctive experiences that drive measurable revenue impact.

Learn more at www.datmos.com.

