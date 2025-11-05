Datmos Achieves Shopify Platinum Partner Tier for Excellence in Ecommerce Strategy, Design, and Integration

The distinction reflects Datmos's proven success helping leading brands accelerate growth, streamline operations, and create seamless digital commerce experiences.

WHITEFISH, Mont., Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Datmos has been officially recognized as a Shopify Platinum Partner, reflecting the company's continued growth within Shopify's global partner ecosystem and its expanding impact supporting merchants worldwide.

Setting a Higher Standard for Modern Commerce

Shopify Platinum Partner

The Platinum tier is one of the highest partnership levels available within Shopify's Partner Program. The status reflects Datmos's commitment to merchant success, technical excellence, and measurable outcomes on Shopify's platform.

Datmos's work spans some of today's most recognized and performance-driven brands, including Gozney, The James Brand, Artika, and Sunnex Tools, among others. From global retail and lifestyle names to B2B innovators, Datmos helps each client translate digital complexity into clarity, growth, and measurable impact.

For ecommerce leaders looking to partner with a Shopify Platinum Partner like Datmos, this means :

Faster time to market: shorter build cycles and accelerated launches.

shorter build cycles and accelerated launches. Rapid adoption of innovation: Datmos helps brands turn Shopify's newest capabilities into real competitive advantage.

Datmos helps brands turn Shopify's newest capabilities into real competitive advantage. Customer data as a growth engine: Insights become action through personalization, retention, and revenue optimization.

Insights become action through personalization, retention, and revenue optimization. Product data mastery: Accurate, connected product data drives efficiency and customer confidence.

Accurate, connected product data drives efficiency and customer confidence. Seamless integration: Unified ERP, CRM, and CDP connections streamline operations and experiences.

Unified ERP, CRM, and CDP connections streamline operations and experiences. B2B, B2C, and DTC enablement: Flexible architectures support multi-channel growth at scale.

Flexible architectures support multi-channel growth at scale. Migration excellence: Proven replatforming processes ensure stability, speed, and data integrity.

And above all, trust. Trust that every build is handled by the most regarded ecommerce professionals in the industry.

Recognition Earned Through Results

This recognition from Shopify reflects Datmos's consistent delivery of enterprise-grade results across B2B, B2C, and DTC sectors. By modernizing ecommerce foundations and aligning strategy with technology, Datmos helps brands unlock new revenue potential and achieve sustainable, scalable growth.

"Earning Platinum status is a reflection of the quality and consistency of our work with clients," said Charles Guimont, President and Founder of Datmos. "Our partnership with Shopify has always been about impact, aligning strategy, design, and technology to help brands grow faster and more confidently."

Enabling the Future of Commerce

In a landscape where complexity often slows growth, Datmos simplifies the path forward and delivers results. Simply put, Datmos helps brands turn technology investment into business performance.

About Datmos

Datmos is a North American full-service ecommerce agency and Shopify Platinum Partner that turns product and customer data into growth. We partner with leading B2C, B2B, and DTC businesses to design, build, and activate modern commerce ecosystems through strategy, design, composable technology, and AI-driven activation. From platform strategy to enterprise replatforming, we unite data, creativity, and technology to help organizations accelerate revenue, elevate conversion, and create distinctive, data-led experiences.

Learn more at www.datmos.com

Media Contact

Sarah Beaumier

[email protected]

SOURCE Datmos