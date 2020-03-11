200 Indigenous Youth Dancers From Across the Country to Perform for Year-End Showcase at Toronto's Meridian Hall

Buffy Sainte-Marie Announced as Musical Guest Performer of the 13th Annual Outside Looking In Show on May 6

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Outside Looking In, a nationally registered charity that empowers Indigenous youth to pursue education through dance, announced today that multi-platinum singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie will perform as a special guest of the organization's year-end showcase on Wednesday, May 6 at Toronto's Meridian Hall.

According to Sainte-Marie, her desire to be a part of the Outside Looking In Show caught fire last Spring when she attended the organization's year-end finale in Toronto. "I was thrilled to be in the audience last year at the Sony Centre (now Meridian Hall) to watch young indigenous junior high and high school kids expressing themselves through dance – many for the first time. They looked so proud and fulfilled. This year I'm happy to be invited with my band to perform a few songs with and for the kids at their show at Meridian Hall on May 6. To top it all off, our friend DJ Shub will be joining us, along with host Tamara Podemski."

Few musicians have combined art and activism as effectively and profoundly as Buffy Sainte-Marie. The Cree singer's artistry, tireless humanitarian efforts and Indigenous leadership have made her a world-wide inspiration. It was recently announced that Buffy is the 2020 recipient of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. Click HERE for her complete bio.

"Buffy's is a trailblazer and innovative artist - a perfect match for what we've been working towards over the past 12 years," says Tracee Smith, Founder and CEO of Outside Looking In. "We couldn't be happier to have her as our special guest and performing a few of her hits with the youth."

The Outside Looking In 13th Annual Show will feature performances by 200 young Indigenous dancers from across the country who have completed this year's Outside Looking In high-school accredited dance program.

As previously announced, acclaimed actress Tamara Podemski will host the evening show and the Godfather of PowWowStep, and founding member of A Tribe Called Red, DJ Shub returns to set the stage on fire with his music.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit olishow.com

