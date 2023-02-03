MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) of the Université de Montréal is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. On the eve of World Cancer Day, it's a great opportunity for IRIC to launch special programming to highlight its accomplishments, showcase its community, and remind everyone of the vital role that research plays in benefiting all of society.

20 successful years

Over the past 20 years, IRIC has built a research model that is unique in Canada, by focusing in particular on the continuum between fundamental research and clinical application, the multidisciplinarity of its 27 research teams and by relying on its 10 technological Core Facilities and its Drug Discovery Unit, made up of the country's largest team of medicinal chemists and biologists in a university setting.

These many assets have enabled it to make considerable scientific advances, to cross several significant milestones that have led to the discovery of new cancer therapies, partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry and even the creation of spin-off companies. Among these major achievements:

Clinical use of the UM171 molecule to treat several blood cancer patients; a molecule originally developed in IRIC's laboratories by the teams led by Dr. Guy Sauvageau and Anne Marinier .

and . Major breakthroughs in the development of a therapeutic cancer vaccine, a promising treatment for several types of cancer, including ovarian cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. A result of the work of the teams headed by Dr. Claude Perreault , Sébastien Lemieux and Pierre Thibault , the vaccine could lead to initial clinical trials in the short term.

, Sébastien and , the vaccine could lead to initial clinical trials in the short term. Preclinical evaluations of a molecule developed by Marc Therrien and Anne Marinier's laboratories are now completed. Clinical studies should begin in the next few years. Ultimately, this molecule could treat one third of cancers.

In addition to these accomplishments, numerous discoveries from fundamental research have also been made and published in the most prestigious scientific journals in recent years. These have led to a better understanding of cancer and to the discovery of new ways to fight the disease.

2023: a year to celebrate together

Throughout the year, IRIC will capitalize on events and initiatives to promote science, propel innovation, and thank everybody who has gotten involved in any way with the Institute since it was created. Here are a few of the seminal moments to put on your agenda:

The FOCUS exposition, in support of IRIC, which will showcase scientific works created by the Institute's community ( February 9 th to 12 th , 2023)

to 12 , 2023) The grand in-person return of Audace, IRIC's benefit-event, in a redesigned and revitalized version ( April 27 th , 2023)

, 2023) An international scientific symposium with an anniversary flavour ( October 19 th and 20th, 2023)

Michel Bouvier, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Investigator at IRIC, is delighted: "This new year is exciting on every level for the Institute. On the heels of tougher years because of COVID, it's now time to celebrate. IRIC has made huge strides over these past twenty years and for me, this anniversary is also an opportunity to remind everyone that the power of numbers is what makes the difference. It's the spirit of collegiality between all of the stakeholders that definitely makes our Institute a true leader today for the advancement of cancer-related knowledge."

Together, let's write IRIC's next chapter!

About the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) of the Université de Montréal

An ultra-modern research hub and training centre located in the heart of the Université de Montréal, the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer of the Université de Montréal was created in 2003 to shed light on the mechanisms of cancer and discover new, more effective therapies to counter this disease. The IRIC operates according to a model that is unique in Canada. Its innovative approach to research has already led to discoveries that will, over the coming years, have a significant impact on the fight against cancer.

Related Links

www.iric.ca

SOURCE Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) of the Université de Montréal

For further information: Noémie Desbois Mackenzie, Communications Director, IRIC, 514 475-7682, [email protected], www.iric.ca