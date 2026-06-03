2-Ingredient Chewable Treatments for Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Launch at MedExpress Canada

MedExpress Canada has launched its erectile dysfunction (ED) category, including chewable treatments.

These 2-ingredient chewable treatments will provide customers with a more personalized approach to managing ED.

The launch coincides with Canadian Men's Health Month.

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- MedExpress Canada, a clinician-led online treatment and consultation service, has announced the launch of its erectile dysfunction (ED) category in Canada.

This includes the introduction of prescription-only, personalized chewables. These 2-ingredient, mint-flavoured chewable tablets contain the same active ingredient as branded alternatives and provide customers with a more personalized approach to managing ED.

The treatment will be available, subject to eligibility, from $2.65 per tab. Every order is shipped in discreet, plain packaging.

The launch coincides with the start of Canadian Men's Health Month, which encourages men across Canada to take action against preventable health conditions and pursue healthier lives.

Since 2013, MedExpress has supported more than 1.5 million customers globally, offering safe, regulated access to prescription treatments without the need for in-person appointments. This includes access to treatments which support sexual performance and wellbeing.

Dr. Ashley White, Medical Lead – Canada at MedExpress, commented: "Erectile dysfunction is far more common than most men realise, and it's still one of the conditions people are most reluctant to raise. What we see clinically is that there's no single right answer. The best treatment depends on someone's health, their lifestyle and what matters most to them, whether that's spontaneity or predictability. The point of a properly assessed, personalized approach is that we match the treatment to the individual rather than asking the individual to fit the treatment. Our job is to make that assessment straightforward and make it an easy conversation to start."

Dr. Ashley White is available for reactive commentary and interview opportunities regarding sexual support in Canada. For further information, please refer to the press contact details below.

MedExpress Canada's ED treatment services are available to those living in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, subject to eligibility. To learn more about MedExpress Canada, visit www.medexpress.co/ca

Prescriptions are discretionary and subject to a clinical assessment by a licensed Canadian healthcare practitioner. Prescriptions are dispensed by an independent pharmacy. Not all patients will qualify. Results vary. Services are not insured by any province's public health insurance.

About MedExpress Canada

MedExpress Canada is a clinician-led online treatment and consultation service. Owned by HeliosX, it connects customers with Canada-registered healthcare professionals. Offering fast, convenient access to prescription medications for weight loss and sexual support, MedExpress delivers clinically-backed treatments directly to patients without the need for in-person physician or pharmacy visits. As a fully regulated service, MedExpress aims to empower individuals through accessible digital healthcare solutions.

SOURCE MedExpress Canada

MedExpress Canada Press Contact: Nicole Franco, Fractl [email protected]