MedExpress Canada Launches Generic Semaglutide at $124.99

MedExpress, the clinician-led online treatment and consultation service, has launched generic semaglutide in Canada.

The new treatment contains the same active ingredient as brand-name medications.

Generic medications are often available at a lower price than branded versions.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- MedExpress Canada, a clinician-led online treatment and consultation service, has announced the launch of generic semaglutide. The news comes as Health Canada has approved generic semaglutide medications, which contain the same active ingredients as brand-name drugs and are expected to provide the same therapeutic effect at a lower cost.

Generics are named after their active ingredient rather than a brand name. Because the original manufacturer has already done the heavy lifting of initial research and development, generic versions can be produced and often made available for a fraction of the cost.

Like any other medication, generics need to meet Health Canada's rigorous safety and quality standards in order to be authorized. And the MedExpress clinical team will only prescribe treatments that are safe and approved.

Since 2013, MedExpress has supported more than 1.5 million customers globally, offering safe, regulated access to prescription treatments without the need for in-person appointments. The new prescription medication will be available, subject to eligibility, starting at $124.99. Every order is shipped in discreet, plain packaging, no subscriptions required.

Dr. Karim Vellani, Chief Medical Officer – Canada at MedExpress, commented: "At MedExpress, we're committed to providing every customer with a safe, comfortable and seamless care experience. This commitment continues with the launch of our generic semaglutide medication. Whether a customer is exploring treatment for the first time, or they're reconsidering their treatment options, our team is here to advise and support every step of the way."

MedExpress Canada's services are available to those living in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, subject to eligibility. To learn more about MedExpress Canada, visit www.medexpress.co/ca.

About MedExpress Canada

MedExpress Canada is a clinician-led online treatment and consultation service owned by HeliosX that connects customers with Canada-registered healthcare professionals. Offering fast, convenient access to prescription medications, MedExpress delivers clinically-backed treatments directly to patients without the need for in-person physician or pharmacy visits. As a fully regulated service, MedExpress aims to empower individuals through accessible digital healthcare solutions.

SOURCE MedExpress Canada

MedExpress Canada Press Contact: Nicole Franco, Fractl, [email protected]