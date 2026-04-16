MedExpress Launches in Canada with Appointment of Dr. Ashley White as Medical Lead

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- MedExpress Canada, a clinician-led online treatment and consultation service, is now supporting people across Canada with weight management and sexual health treatment.

Since 2013, MedExpress has supported more than 1.5 million customers globally, offering safe, regulated access to prescription treatments without the need for in-person appointments.

As part of its Canadian expansion, MedExpress has appointed Dr. Ashley White (MD, CCFP-EM, MPH, Diplomate ABOM) as Medical Lead Canada. Dr. White's appointment strengthens MedExpress's clinical leadership in Canada.

About Dr. Ashley White

Dr. White is a Canadian family and emergency physician with over a decade of clinical experience. For the past five years, her work has focused on weight and metabolic medicine.

Dr. White holds a Master of Public Health and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine. She brings a behavioural and population-health lens to her work, with particular expertise in appetite physiology, obesity pharmacotherapy and medical psychotherapy.

Dr. White has worked alongside several digital health companies to build quality weight management protocols and care for patients at scale across Canada. She now brings this expertise to MedExpress Canada.

Dr. Ashley White, Medical Lead – Canada at MedExpress, commented: "I'm delighted to join MedExpress Canada at this pivotal moment. Everybody is different, and every body is different. At MedExpress, our work as clinical experts reflects that."

"By providing personalized, patient-centric care, backed by clinical expertise, we provide a service which empowers our customers to take charge of their weight management journey from the comfort and convenience of home."

Dr. Ashley White is available for reactive commentary and interview opportunities regarding weight loss and sexual health in Canada.

MedExpress's weight management and sexual health treatment services are available to those living in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, subject to eligibility, with plans to expand from coast to coast. To learn more about MedExpress Canada, visit www.medexpress.co/ca.

About MedExpress Canada

MedExpress Canada is a clinician-led online treatment and consultation service owned by HeliosX that connects customers with Canada-registered healthcare professionals. Offering fast, convenient access to prescription medications for weight loss and sexual support, MedExpress delivers clinically-backed treatments directly to patients without the need for in-person physician or pharmacy visits. As a fully regulated service, MedExpress aims to empower individuals through accessible digital healthcare solutions.

SOURCE MedExpress Canada

MedExpress Canada Press Contact: Nicole Franco, Fractl, [email protected]