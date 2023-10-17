1Milk2Sugars Surges Onto Globe and Mail's List of Canada's Top-Growing Companies with 176% Growth Rate

Doubling down on client service and expanding into new verticals has fueled the agency's triple-digit growth and positioned it for recognition

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - 1Milk2Sugars (1M2S) is proud to be named among The Globe And Mail's 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. A barometer of performance excellence since 2019, this program ranks participating private and public enterprises by three-year revenue growth.

1Milk2Sugars, a female-owned and led communications agency specializing in public relations and content marketing secured the 245th position among 425 businesses. This placement is owing to the company's 176% growth rate between 2019 and 2022.

"Being ranked on the list of Canada's Top Growing Companies is particularly gratifying because of the time period it covers," says Priya Chopra, Founder of 1Milk2Sugars. "It's no secret the challenges faced by Canadian businesses from 2019-2022 and we're honoured to have our growth recognized among these resilient companies. This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to client service and sets the stage for even more exciting milestones ahead."

During the years of economic instability brought on by the pandemic, 1M2S made the strategic decision to reinvest in its business, double down on client service and reinforce its team. The agency pivoted to meet new socially distanced realities, quickly adjusting its offerings to help brands meet consumers where they were – at home and online. As the world reopened and the demand for in-person experiences returned, 1M2S was ready to support with product launches, press trips and a resurgence of large-scale activations.

Snapshot of 1M2S' strategic highlights between 2019 and 2022:

Named its first-ever equity partners and shareholders: Vice-President & General Manager, Ruth Goudie and Creative Director, Emma Cusson .

and Creative Director, . Several promotions and a hiring push translating to a 400% staffing increase since January 2019 .

. Relocating to a new head-office in Toronto , doubling the size of its former footprint.

, doubling the size of its former footprint. Expansion into new marketing verticals, including home renovation & home decor, health & wellness and food & beverage. This broadened scope, combined with a continued focus on lifestyle and beauty brands, resulted in a 208% new business increase.

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

To find out more about what's brewing at 1M2S please visit www.1Milk2Sugars.com or get social with the team on Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About 1Milk2Sugars

Proudly recognized as one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by the 2020 Growth List, and a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Great Place to Work™, 1Milk2Sugars is an award-winning, bilingual agency specialising in influencer relations, digital marketing and media relations. Helmed by an all-female ownership team that includes Founder & President Priya Chopra, Vice President & General Manager, Ruth Goudie, and Creative Director, Emma Cusson, 1M2S is a multi-city agency with offices in Toronto, Montreal and a footprint in New York. Its portfolio of top international brands includes NIVEA, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Keys Soulcare, Keurig, Estée Lauder, Decathlon, Genuine Health and Centrum. In 2020, 1M2S launched its partner agency, double shot, an award-winning talent management agency aimed at amplifying BIPOC and underrepresented voices in digital marketing. Learn more at 1milk2sugars.com.

SOURCE 1Milk2Sugars Communications

For further information: Media Contact: Ashton Marcus | 1Milk2Sugars | [email protected]