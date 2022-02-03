1Milk2Sugars Names Ruth Goudie as GM and First-Ever Equity Shareholder

The award-winning agency is entering a new ownership era as it marks 10-years of PR

and marketing excellence

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Energy is brewing at 1Milk2Sugars fueled by a major promotion within its leadership team and an exciting development in its ownership structure.

Ruth Goudie has been named Vice President and General Manager of 1Milk2Sugars spearheading the agency's forward planning and sustainable growth strategy, including its hiring and marketing initiatives. This new title and promotion coincides with Ruth also becoming the first equity shareholder in the agency's 10-year history.

"It's a thrill to formalize my stake in 1Milk2Sugars and finally share this exciting news. I've operated as an owner since joining the agency nearly five years ago and feel immensely proud of the triple-digit growth we've achieved in that time," said Ruth. "I think Priya recognized my dedication to the business early on and our partnership and collaboration have only grown from there. It's so exciting to mark our 10th year knowing how far we've come and how much further we've yet to go."

In addition to her four years as Vice President running the agency's Toronto office and overseeing its PR and social media divisions, Ruth brings more than 15 years of industry experience, including prolific client-side marketing expertise, to her new role as General Manager. Her proven ability to identify and hire the right talent, attract new business, foster client relations and restructure the business to maximize synergies has generated award-winning results and inspired a culture of excellence that permeates her team.

Becoming the agency's inaugural shareholder is a natural next step for Ruth and a demonstration of her confidence in the agency's long-term strategy and overall direction.

"Since joining The Sugars in 2017, Ruth has established herself as the backbone of our team. Her strong leadership has been instrumental to our high rate of client and staff retention and overall growth," said Priya Chopra, Founder and President, 1Milk2Sugars. "Ruth is a consummate professional and the perfect partner to help me lead this agency into its next 10 years. I couldn't be prouder to be making this announcement."

For more information about 1Milk2Sugars please visit: www.1milk2sugars.com

ABOUT 1MILK2SUGARS

Proudly recognized as one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by the 2020 Growth List and a 2021 Best Workplace™ Managed by Women, 1Milk2Sugars is an award-winning agency specializing in influencer relations, digital marketing and media relations. Priya Chopra founded 1M2S in 2012 and has expanded its reach to include offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York with an esteemed portfolio of top international brands that includes NIVEA, L'Oréal, Coppertone and Centrum. 1M2S also includes its partner agency, double shot , a talent management division aimed at amplifying BIPOC and underrepresented voices in lifestyle and influencer marketing. For more information about 1M2S, please visit: www.1Milk2Sugars.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for the latest buzz.

SOURCE 1Milk2Sugars Communications

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Cara Scholl, 647-987-9480, [email protected]