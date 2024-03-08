1Milk2Sugars Celebrates the Community of Strong Women on International Women's Day

Agency Spotlights Leaders Who Inspire Inclusion to Drive Business Success

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - As the world marks International Women's Day with the theme #InspireInclusion, marketing communications agency, 1Milk2Sugars, celebrates its commitment to empowering women and creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity and strength.

Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and as a finalist for Ragan's 2024 Workplace Wellness Awards , 1Milk2Sugars' leadership team shares a passionate belief that gender inclusivity is not just a women's issue, but a societal one that requires collective action to create meaningful change. This effort begins with policies and processes aimed at reducing bias, prioritizing balance and respecting boundaries. Initiatives like a four-day week, flexible work schedules, and employee wellness programs are all examples of walking the talk to engender positive change for a multilingual workforce that is 94% female.

"International Women's Day is a call to action for all of us to actively break barriers and create opportunities for other women to thrive," said 1Milk2Sugars Founder and CEO, Priya Chopra. "As a BIPOC entrepreneur and a mother, this year's theme resonates strongly with me, as it calls to mind a chapter in my life when the business world wasn't welcoming to someone in my shoes. Running a successful agency isn't just about the bottom line for me; it's about building a life where hustle and heart can coexist and creating an inclusive environment in which my team can do the same."

"We're honoured to know and collaborate with some of the most brilliant and innovative women in business," said newly appointed 1Milk2Sugars President, Ruth Goudie. "Many of the clients we represent are women-owned and women-led, including Naturium Skincare (Susan Yara), Briogeo Hair Care (Nancy Twine), Sahajan Ayurvedic Beauty (Lisa Mattam), and Noughty Haircare (Rachel Parsonage and Lorna Mitchell). I can speak on behalf of The Sugars when I say we draw daily inspiration from these founders and their unwavering determination to open doors and create space at the table."

Those sentiments are echoed by 1Milk2Sugars' Creative Director, Emma Cusson, who adds, "Few things are more energizing than seeing a community of women support one another to ignite success and achieve their professional goals. We've always been proud of our commitment to female empowerment and a culture of leading by example with authenticity, accountability and action."

The exceptional women at 1Milk2Sugars and the many allies who share their commitment to equity and female empowerment have delivered 200% sales growth in three years, earned a spot on The Globe and Mail's Growth List as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies, and received a 90+% employee satisfaction rate for four years in a row. To learn more about the 1Milk2Sugars agency's unique "brew" of public relations, influencer marketing, digital and creator marketing, email info@1milk2sugars.com , visit 1Milk2Sugars.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Instagram and TikTok .

