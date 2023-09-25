TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - 1CM Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: MILFF) (FSE: IQ70) (the "Company" or "1CM"), a leading cannabis and liquor retail company, is thrilled to announce the addition of Tobacco, Vape & Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") products to its retail portfolio.

1CM INC. EXPANDS ITS OPERATIONS ADDING TOBACCO, CPG, PRIVATE LABEL PRODUCTS & SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES $5 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT (CNW Group/1CM Inc.)

1CM has begun retailing cigarettes and vape products as an authorized retailer of Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. A wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) and Rothmans Benson & Hedges Inc. A wholly owned subsidiary of Altria (formerly Philip Morris International) (NYSE:MO). These products are purchased directly from the manufacturers.

1CM has further begun retailing complimentary CPG products from Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Parmalat & Canada Bread. The products are distributed to the company from Arctic Beverages.

1CM has also begun producing its private label Vodka and Vodka Iced Tea. Under the brand "EPIC MILFF". These products are manufactured in collaboration with Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. ("Minhas").

This strategic horizontal expansion marks a significant milestone for the 1CM as it now extends its operations to Tobacco, CPG and Private Label products.

1CM will continue to leverage its technology to warehouse, mine and obtain insights from the valuable data obtained from its retail customers of Cannabis, Liquor, Tobacco, & CPG products. This data will allow the company to determine channel complementarity and provide unique cross-channel marketing opportunities and experiences to the age-gated 1CM customers.

In industries like Tobacco and Cannabis with strict regulations around marketing, this provides an invaluable resource to 1CM and the tobacco industry as they will have a compliant marketing opportunity, supported by high quality data on purchasing patterns across multiple channels.

1CM is building a reputation in the liquor retail industry for its commitment to exceptional customer service, and value. These new product offerings will improve the customer experience and increase revenues.

1CM Inc. successfully closed the $5 Million Private Placement on September 21, 2023. The private placement involved the issuance of a total of 3,333,333 common shares at a price of $1.50 per share, reflecting strong investor confidence in 1CM's strategic direction, products, and growth prospects.

About 1CM Inc.

1CM Inc. is a multi-jurisdictional, multidimensional cannabis company focused on its retail customers and technology to democratize cannabis markets. The Company's vision is to be a leading cannabis company globally with solutions that add value to consumers and companies. The Company is focused on expanding its current operations through organic growth and by way of merger and acquisition transactions in all retail markets.

