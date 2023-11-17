1Click Heating and Cooling Expands Its Reach By Partnering with Total Energy Solutions in Newfoundland

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - 1Click Heating and Cooling, a leader in the electrification service industry across seven provinces, is pleased to announce its recent equity partnership with Total Energy Solutions. This strategic move will strengthen 1Click's presence in Newfoundland, broadening its scope and bolstering its robust e-commerce platform that provides top-tier heat pump and electric solutions.

Founded four years ago in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, by local entrepreneurs Alexander Brake and Roy Moores, Total Energy Solutions has quickly established itself as a top provider of excellent customer service and quality. The partnership with 1Click Heating and Cooling promises to support and enhance the ongoing growth and exceptional service that Mr. Brake and Mr. Moores have created.

"We are thrilled to welcome Total Energy Solutions into the 1Click family," said Nathan Horton, CEO of 1Click Heating and Cooling. "Their commitment to quality and customer service mirrors our own values. This partnership is a natural fit and allows us to expand our exposure throughout Newfoundland with local representation."

1Click Heating and Cooling, renowned for its seamless integration of heat pump technology in providing eco-friendly heating and cooling options, aims to revolutionize the energy landscape throughout Canada. This partnership not only signifies an expansion of operations, but also underscores the company's commitment to Newfoundland's sustainable development.

Alexander Brake of Total Energy Solutions, added, "1Click's innovative approach to the electrification of home services is exactly what we envisioned when we started Total Energy Solutions. Joining forces with them allows us to continue providing the quality workmanship that our customers have come to expect from us, while delivering energy-efficient options to every household in the region."

Customers of both companies can expect a continuation of exceptional service, with an expanded portfolio of energy solutions. The integration of Total Energy Solutions under the 1Click brand is poised to set new standards, and leading the charge towards a greener, more sustainable Newfoundland.

About 1Click Heating and Cooling: 1Click Heating and Cooling is an electrification service provider operating across seven provinces in Canada. Through its advanced e-commerce platform, 1Click offers a wide array of heat pump and electric solutions, streamlining the transition to eco-friendly energy alternatives for homeowners.

About Total Energy Solutions: Total Energy Solutions, founded by Alexander Brake and Roy Moores, has been a prominent energy solutions provider in Corner Brook, Newfoundland. With a focus on customer service and innovation, the company has become a trusted name in the local community.

For further information: Nathan Horton, [email protected], 1-647-244-6651