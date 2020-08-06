1933 Industries Partners with Five Star Extracts for the Production of its Exclusive Cannabis Products in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically-integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce the addition of top brand Five Star Extracts to its select roster of licensed partners in Nevada. The Company's subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association LC ("AMA"), signed a licensing agreement with California-based Five Star Group, LLC, ("Five Star Extracts" or "Five Star") for the cultivation, manufacture and sale of Five Star Extracts branded products in Nevada for a one-year term.

The Company's newest partnership reaffirms AMA's position as a top producer of cannabis concentrates in Nevada. AMA's expertise in the field has been developed over several years as one of the first cultivation and production licensees in the state. AMA will manufacture Five Star products, including its exclusive flavored Double Shot line and flavored cannabis tinctures. Under the licensing agreement, AMA will manufacture, distribute and sell the licensed products, ensuring compliance with Nevada regulations as well as third-party laboratory testing and certification. The licensed products have already received the approval from the newly formed State of Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB).

Five Star Extracts are some of the highest quality THC products in the market. Five Star follows strict proprietary extraction procedures to achieve clarity and potency for a smooth cannabis product that stands above the rest. "We are excited to work with a team who shares the same high standards, passion and pride for crafting top quality cannabis products," stated Mr. Jordan Stroum, Director of Sales for 1933 Industries' brands and brand partners. "Five Star brings a differentiated approach to their product offerings with an innovative suite of products that are easy to consume, discreet and can be taken on the go. The Double Shot line is a fast-acting beverage containing 20mg of THC in a variety of flavors and their cannabis-infused tincture beverage enhancers with mix and match flavours are unique to our brand offerings. We are excited to assist Five Star grow its brand in Nevada."

Mr. Jason Winkler, CEO & Co-Founder of Five Star Extracts, stated, "Five Star is very excited to expand the brands footprint in additional states with trusted and like-minded partners such as 1933. We are looking forward to having our Five Star quality product lineup and executing the same marketing initiatives we pride ourselves on within Nevada."

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, as well as CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, Canna Fused™, and hemp-specific products. Partners under licensing agreements include: Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Bloom™, Denver Dab Co., Five Star Extracts, Grizzly Griptape, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.

