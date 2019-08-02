1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Convertible Debenture Holders and Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to provide the following updates:

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Holders of 10% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures Due September 14, 2021

The Company will be holding a meeting of shareholders holding 10% Sr Unsecured Convertible Debentures with an expiry date of September 14, 2021 ("Debentureholders"). The meeting details are as follows:

Date: August 28, 2019 Time: 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) Place: Armstrong Simpson

Suite 2080 – 777 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4

The purpose of the meeting is to approve an amendment to the Debentures to allow for the payment of interest thereunder through the issuance of common shares of the Company or in cash, at the discretion of the Company.

A Management Information Circular ('Circular") containing a detailed description of the Debenture Amendments has been mailed to the Company's Debentureholders of record. The Company encourages Debentureholders to vote in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, in accordance to the instructions provided in the Circular.

Investor Relations Activities

The Company is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to augment its investor relations activities.

"We selected Renmark to reinforce 1933 Industries Inc.'s profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our Company. Renmark's standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public and we look forward to working with them in this regard," noted Mr. Chris Rebentisch, Chief Executive Officer.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by 1933 Industries Inc. will be a cash consideration of up to $8,000 CAD, starting August 1st, 2019 for a period of six months ending on January 31st, and monthly thereafter. Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in 1933 Industries Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Company also announces that Mr. Joe Bleackley has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Bleackley for his contributions over the last two years.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets. With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Denver Dab Co., Birdhouse Skateboards™, Gotti's Gold and Kurupt Moonrocks. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

For further information: Alexia Helgason, Corporate Communications Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), alexia@1933industries.com; Chris Rebentisch, CEO & Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1); Renmark Financial Communications Inc., Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com, Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680, www.renmarkfinancial.com

