1911 Gold Confirms Resource Continuity in Underground Infill and Delineation Drilling at True North

These assay results represent twenty-five (25) drill holes for 3,894 metres ("m") from the infill and delineation drill program on the mineral resources outlined within the mine plan in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), in preparation for development and mining activities (see press release dated February 10, 2026, "1911 Gold Delivers Positive PEA for True North Highlighting Robust Economics with Low Capital Intensity and High Returns").

Drilling Highlights:

Drilling results have confirmed the continuity of gold ("Au") mineralization within the mineral resources outlined in the PEA mine plan for the early years of mining on the V-810 vein within the Hinge Zone ("Hinge"), and the V-1030/V-1040 vein within the L10 Zone ("L10"), both located adjacent to Level 16 (695 metres below surface) of the True North mine.

Hinge Infill and Delineation Drill Program – drilling confirmed continuity of the targeted V-810 vein and returned wider widths on average than the modelled vein, with the following highlighted results:

UG16-25-006: Intersected 10.03 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over 1.10 m (at 136.80 m downhole depth), including 12.91 g/t Au over 1.70 m, including 14.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m UG16-25-015: Intersected 10.79 g/t Au over 2.20 m (at 119.70 m downhole depth ), including 12.91 g/t Au over 1.70 m, including 14.60 g/t Au over 1.10 m UG16-25-017: Intersected 6.62 g/t Au over 3.40 m (at 135.60 m downhole depth), including 23.60 g/t Au over 0.70 m UG16-25-027: Intersected 5.23 g/t Au over 2.00 m (at 118.70 m downhole depth) UG16-25-028: Intersected 4.75 g/t Au over 2.90 m (at 131.80 m downhole depth), including 10.60 g/t Au over 0.60 m UG16-26-031: Intersected 5.02 g/t Au over 6.00 m (at 108.70 m downhole depth), including 11.45 g/t Au over 1.70 m , including 15.90 g/t au over 0.80 m UG16-26-034: Intersected 6.65 g/t Au over 2.20 m (at 121.90 m downhole depth), including 9.72 g/t Au over 0.60 m, and 7.88 g/t Au over 0.80 m UG16-26-035: Intersected 3.83 g/t Au over 2.90 m (at 123.30 m downhole depth), including 9.59 g/t Au over 0.90 m



L10 Infill Drill Program – drilling confirmed the continuity of V-1040, with the following highlighted result: UG16-25-009: Intersected 4.38 g/t Au over 1.00 m (at 162.20 m downhole depth)



Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to provide the first set of drill results from our underground infill and delineation drill program as we systematically de-risk True North for a production restart next year. The drilling at Hinge and L10 not only confirms the continuity of gold mineralization in these veins but also demonstrates that these zones are wider on average than previously modelled. The ongoing drill program is focussed on infill and delineation drilling in areas that are included in the first years of mining within the PEA mine plan and support the bulk sample and test mining activities scheduled for later this year. We look forward to providing additional results as we continue to advance underground activities at True North."

The underground infill and delineation drill program commenced on Level 16 with one (1) drill rig on October 1, 2025, with a second drill rig added on November 6, 2025. Initial drilling focused on two areas scheduled for early production in the PEA mine plan that are readily accessible from the existing Level 16 development. Current development drilling continues to focus on upgrading and delineating the resources for the initial years of the mine schedule and supporting the upcoming bulk sampling and test mining activities.

Exploration Drilling

Beyond the immediate mine plan, 1911 Gold has been testing new target areas within the True North mine footprint. This includes underground drilling on the new Shore target and the San Antonio Southeast ("SAM SE") depth extensions, as well as testing the extensions of mineral resources included in the PEA mine plan. Additional underground drill results on the potential new resource targets and resource expansion areas will be released upon receipt of final assay results.

Two (2) surface drill rigs have also been mobilized to test the near-surface extensions of gold mineralization previously intersected at San Antonio West, SAM SE and Shore targets. Drilling is ongoing, and additional results will be released as they become available.

Table 1: Select Significant Drill Results from Hinge and L10 Infill and Delineation Drill Program at True North

Target Area (vein name) Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Type of

Drilling Hinge V-810 UG16-25-004 117.30 118.60 1.30 2.83 Infill Hinge V-810 UG16-25-005 122.50 123.90 1.40 2.44 Infill Hinge V-810 UG16-25-006 136.80 137.90 1.10 10.03 Infill

Including 136.80 137.30 0.50 14.50 Infill

Including 137.30 137.90 0.60 6.31 Infill Hinge V-810 UG16-25-010 120.70 123.30 2.60 2.61 Delineation

Including 122.80 123.30 0.50 6.51 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-011 No Significant Results (NSV) Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-013 117.10 117.70 0.60 3.77 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-015 119.70 121.90 2.20 10.79 Delineation

Including 119.70 121.40 1.70 12.91 Delineation

Including 120.30 121.40 1.10 14.60 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-017 135.60 139.00 3.40 6.62 Delineation

Including 136.20 136.90 0.70 23.60 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-021 131.80 132.80 1.00 4.33 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-022 113.90 114.70 0.80 3.60 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-023 137.60 139.90 2.30 4.76 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-025 No Significant Results (NSV) Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-026 No Significant Results (NSV) Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-027 118.70 120.70 2.00 5.23 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-028 131.80 134.70 2.90 4.75 Delineation

Including 133.20 133.80 0.60 10.60 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-030 117.50 118.20 0.70 3.88 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-031 108.70 114.70 6.00 5.02 Delineation

Including 111.80 113.50 1.70 11.45 Delineation

Including 112.70 113.50 0.80 15.90 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-032 135.20 136.90 1.70 3.95 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-034 121.90 124.10 2.20 6.65 Delineation

Including 121.90 122.50 0.60 9.72 Delineation

Including 122.50 123.30 0.80 7.88 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-035 123.30 126.20 2.90 3.83 Delineation

Including 125.30 126.20 0.90 9.59 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-036 No Significant Results (NSV) Delineation L10 V-1030/V-1040 UG16-25-008 133.70 135.00 1.30 2.31 Infill L10 V-1030/V-1040 UG16-25-009 162.20 163.20 1.00 4.38 Infill L10 V-1030/V-1040 UG16-25-012 163.10 163.90 0.80 2.60 Infill

Notes: Moved the intercepts

Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 2.25 g/t Au Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution and no top capping applied Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 60% to 90% of true widths Drill hole Information included in Table 3

Hinge (V-810) Infill and Delineation Drilling

Underground infill and delineation drilling was designed to test the continuity of gold mineralization of the V-810 vein located within the Hinge Zone as outlined for development and mining in the early years of the PEA mine plan. Results reported today are from twenty-one (21) drill holes totaling 3,143 m. Drill targets were set up on nominal 15 m drill hole spacing to upgrade indicated resources to the measured resource category.

Assay results returned the following highlights and preliminary definition of an approximate 120 m long and 100 m wide zone plunging N13E/52° hosted within the Hinge Dacitic breccia unit and the intersection of the regional mineralized Hinge shear zone. All mineralized intercepts are characterized by quartz-carbonate shear veins and vein breccias with sericite, chlorite alteration and pyrite disseminated and in veinlets. The V-810 vein modelled in this zone had an average width of 1.2 m, diluted to 1.5 m minimum width in the PEA mine plan. Drill holes intercepted the modelled vein structure within the targeted V-810 vein over wider widths on average than the current modelled vein and defined a ~40 m wide higher grade gold core with the following highlighted results.

Drill hole UG16-25-006 intercepted 10.03 g/t over 1.10 m (at 136.80 m downhole depth), including 14.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m; UG16-25-010 intersected 9.87 g/t over 1.60 m Au (at 149.40 m downhole depth); UG16-25-015 intercepted 10.79 g/t Au over 2.20 m (at 119.70 m downhole depth), including 14.60 g/t Au over 1.10 m over 0.70 m; UG16-25-017 intercepted 6.62 g/t Au over 3.40 m (at 135.60 m downhole depth), including 23.60 g/t Au over 0.70 m; UG16-25-027 intercepted 5.23 g/t Au over 2.00 m (at 118.70 m downhole depth); UG16-25-028 intercepted 4.75 g/t Au over 2.90 m (at 131.80 m downhole depth), including 10.60 g/t Au over 0.60 m; UG16-25-031 intercepted 5.02 g/t Au over 6.00 m (at 108.70 m downhole depth), including 15.90 g/t Au over 0.80 m; UG16-25-034 intercepted 6.65 g/t Au over 2.20 m (at 121.90 m downhole depth), including 9.72 g/t Au over 0.60 m; and drill hole UG16-25-035 intercepted 3.83 g/t Au over 2.90 m (at 123.30 m downhole depth), including 9.59 g/t Au over 0.90 m.

Additional infill and delineation drill holes from Hinge will be released upon receipt of final assay results.

L-10 (V-1030/V-1040) Infill Drilling

A total of four (4) drill holes for 750 m of drilling was completed as infill drilling on areas with wider drill spacing on L10, also located on Level 16, as outlined for development and mining in the early years of the PEA mine plan. One (1) drill hole (UG16-25-009) deviated and did not intersect the targeted area and was replaced by drill hole UG16-25-014.

L10 is hosted within the Shoreline Basalt unit on the intersection with the regional mineralized L10 shear zone and is characterized by gold mineralized quartz-carbonate shear veins and vein breccias with sericite, chlorite alteration and pyrite disseminated and in veinlets, with highlighted results below.

The continuity of the V-1040/V-1030 veins was confirmed with drill holes UG16-25-008 which intercepted 2.31 g/t Au over 1.30 m (at 133.70 m downhole depth); UG16-25-012 intercepted 2.60 g/t Au over 0.90 m (at 163.10 m downhole depth).

Drill hole UG16-25-009 deviated and did not intersect the targeted area but intercepted possible extensions of L10 returning 4.38 g/t Au over 1.00 m (at 162.20 m downhole depth, potential extension of vein V-1040) and 4.35 g/t Au over 1.50 m (at 198.10 m downhole depth, potential down plunge extension of vein V-1030).

Table 2: Select Significant Drill Results from Hinge and L10 Infill and Delineation Drill Program (Intercepts that occur outside of the modelled veins within the PEA mine plan)

Target Area (vein name) Drill Hole (number) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) Type of

Drilling Hinge V-810 UG16-25-006 116.10 116.70 0.60 4.45 Infill



131.40 132.60 1.20 6.74 Infill Hinge V-810 UG16-25-010 149.40 151.00 1.60 9.87 Delineation

Including 150.20 151.00 0.80 17.30 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-017 119.50 120.30 0.80 15.00 Delineation



143.90 145.10 1.20 12.17 Delineation

Including 143.90 144.60 0.70 19.30 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-023 124.70 125.60 0.90 3.69 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-030 108.20 109.10 0.90 5.91 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-032 118.50 119.50 1.00 3.60 Delineation



131.10 131.60 0.50 2.37 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-034 102.80 103.60 0.80 2.43 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-035 92.20 93.20 1.00 8.48 Delineation



99.10 99.70 0.60 3.40 Delineation Hinge V-810 UG16-25-036 90.00 90.60 0.60 5.05 Delineation



97.80 99.70 1.90 3.61 Delineation L10 V-1030/V-1040 UG16-25-009 173.80 174.70 0.90 3.43 Infill



198.10 199.60 1.50 4.35 Infill L10 V-1030/V-1040 UG16-25-012 70.60 71.20 0.60 6.74 Infill L10 V-1030/V-1040 UG16-25-014 89.20 90.30 1.10 2.46 Infill

Notes:

Intercepts above a cut-off grade of 2.25 g/t Au Maximum of 2.50 m internal dilution and no top capping applied Intervals represent drill core length and are considered to represent 60% to 90% of true widths Drill hole Information included in Table 3 Newly intercepted veins not in the current resource model or PEA mine plan

A number of drill holes also intercepted mineralization outside of the currently modelled veins and which are not included in the PEA mine plan. Final results from additional holes intersecting potential new veins at Hinge are pending.

Preliminary interpretation indicates a vein system parallel to the Hinge vein V-810, and the L10 veins V-1030/V-1040, which occur outside of the modeled wireframes supporting the 2024 mineral resource estimate and will be further interpreted and modelled to define potential resource additions (see technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the True North Gold Project, Bissett, Manitoba, Canada", prepared by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. and 1911 Gold, dated December 23, 2024).

Table 3: True North Drill Hole Details (UTM NAD83 Zone 15)

Drill Hole

(Number) Target (Name) Northing*

(m) Easting*

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Depth

(m) UG16-25-004 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -464 04 42 145.5 UG16-25-005 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -464 20 37 141 UG16-25-006 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -463 03 58 147 UG16-25-008 L-10 V-1040 313301 5655949 -464 284 -23 141 UG16-25-009 L-10 V-1040 313301 5655948 -464 260 -21 231 UG16-25-010 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -465 08 20 153 UG16-25-011 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -464 349 39 135 UG16-25-012 L10 V-1040 313300 5655948 -464 257 -5 180 UG16-25-013 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -464 11 46 144 UG16-25-014 L10 V-1040 313300 5655948 -464 262 -14 198.8 UG16-25-015 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -465 09 29 138 UG16-25-017 Hinge V-810 313216 5656162 -462 07 66 171 UG16-25-021 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -464 00 49 141 UG16-25-022 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -464 00 36 141 UG16-25-023 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -463 347 62 171 UG16-25-025 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -464 338 50 144 UG16-25-026 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -464 343 43 141 UG16-25-027 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -464 18 44 150 UG16-25-028 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -463 355 54 139.3 UG16-26-030 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -464 05 51 147 UG16-26-031 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -464 355 43 144 UG16-26-032 Hinge V-810 313215 5656163 -463 344 55 147 UG16-26-034 Hinge V-810 313216 5656163 -464 39 48 180 UG16-26-035 Hinge V-810 313217 5656163 -464 30 38 162 UG16-26-036 Hinge V-810 313217 5656163 -465 28 26 162

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of 1911 Gold Corporation, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Controls (QA/QC)

Whole core is sampled for the delineation drilling and half core for the infill drilling, with samples placed in plastic sample bags, labelled, sealed and despatched for analysis. Batches are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), in Thunder Bay, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis. Samples are dried, crushed to 2mm and a 1 kg split is pulverized to -200 mesh. Gold analysis is completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of prepared pulp. Samples returning values equal or greater to 10.00 g/t are reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Total gold analysis (Screen Metallic Sieve) is conducted on highly mineralized samples or the presence of visible gold. Certified gold reference material samples are inserted every 20 samples and blank samples at intervals of one in every 50 samples, with additional blanks inserted after samples hosting visible gold. Repeat third-party gold analyses for 5% of all submitted sample pulps are analyzed at ALS-Chemex Laboratory, North Vancouver, Canada.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a central, and readily expandable infrastructure complex to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

