1911 Gold Announces Closing of US$15 Million Drawdown Under Credit Facility with Auramet International

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated February 20, 2026, the Company has closed the initial drawdown of US$15 million (the "Tranche 1 Amount") under the loan agreement dated February 19, 2026 (the "Loan Agreement") with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet"), which provides for a US$30 million secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). It is anticipated that the proceeds from the Credit Facility, including the Tranche 1 Amount, will be used to advance critical operational milestones at the True North Gold Project, specifically providing the capital required to purchase essential mining equipment, underground development at the True North mine, and the installation of the new crushing circuit at the mill.

The outstanding principal amount under the Credit Facility accrues interest at a rate of 12% per annum calculated and payable monthly in arrears on the last business day of each calendar month; provided, however, that no interest shall accrue on the Tranche 1 Amount for a period of six months following the closing date of the initial drawdown of the Tranche 1 Amount (the "Closing Date"). The Tranche 1 Amount shall be amortized and repaid to Auramet in 12 equal monthly instalments of US$1.25 million commencing on the date that is 13 months following the Closing Date and ending on the date that is 24 months following the Closing Date (the "Maturity Date").

The obligations under the Loan Agreement are secured by a first-ranking security interest on all personal property of the Company and a continuing collateral mortgage against the Company's True North Gold Project and Rice Lake exploration properties. The Loan Agreement includes terms and conditions customary for a transaction of this nature, including certain specified positive and negative covenants and mandatory prepayment terms.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, the remaining US$15 million of the Credit Facility will be made available during the period commencing on the date that is 90 days following the Closing Date and ending on the date that is 180 days following the Closing Date.

In consideration for the arrangement of the Credit Facility, on the Closing Date, the Company paid Auramet an arrangement fee of US$1,050,000, representing 3.5% of the aggregate principal amount of the Credit Facility, which fee was satisfied by the issuance of 1,369,600 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of C$1.05 per Common Share. Additionally, in consideration for the lending of the Tranche 1 Amount, on the Closing Date, the Company paid Auramet a drawdown fee of US$375,000, representing 2.5% of the Tranche 1 Amount, which fee was satisfied by the issuance of 489,142 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$1.05 per Common Share, and issued to Auramet 4,500,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Tranche 1 Warrants"), with each Tranche 1 Warrant exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to C$1.07 per Common Share, representing a 10% premium to the 5-day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSXV for the five consecutive trading days ending on (and including) the date of the Loan Agreement, with such Tranche 1 Warrants expiring on the Maturity Date, subject to acceleration.

The Common Shares and the Tranche 1 Warrants issuable pursuant to the Loan Agreement and the Common Shares underlying the Tranche 1 Warrants are subject to a four-month statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, which will expire on July 10, 2026.

About Auramet

Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 400 years combined industry experience. It is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world and has provided over $1.5 billion in term financing facilities to date. Auramet offers a full range of services, including physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending), and project finance advisory services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

