1911 Gold Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), it has granted stock options (the "Options") to Suzette Ramcharan, an employee of the Company who provides investor relation services, to purchase 500,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $1.15 per Share until February 25, 2031. The Options will vest ¼ three months after the date of the grant; ¼ six months after the date of the grant; ¼ nine months after the date of the grant; and ¼ twelve months after the date of the grant. The foregoing Options are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production story with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

For further information, please contact: Shaun Heinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer, (604) 674-1293