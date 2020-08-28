18th LaFontaine-Baldwin Lecture announces a crisis reunion of its former speakers

Two-part lecture series will bring established and new voices together to look for our path forward

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - 6 Degrees, the global forum for inclusion, announces that its signature opening event, the LaFontaine-Baldwin Lecture will feature a rare and exciting group of former LaFontaine-Baldwin lecturers for a critical discussion about today's crises — led by the world-renowned philosopher, Michael Sandel.

This discussion-debate is called After COVID-19: Paths to Moral and Civic Renewal. It is the first of a two-part series working out what it will take to emerge from this crisis as more just, inclusive society. It will be broadcast online on September 21, 2020.

"How do we get out of this hydra-headed crisis? How can we shape the future? This is an amazing group with powerful messages for change, which doesn't mean they all agree about how to do it, and what precisely needs to be done. And we are so lucky that Michael Sandel (15th Lecturer) is coming back to lead us," said John Ralston Saul, founder of the LaFontaine-Baldwin Lecture. "Normally, he applies his Socratic method to audiences of 1000. This time, he will apply his magical approach to a group small enough to be recognizable to Socrates himself."

Sandel, known for captivating audiences, is an acclaimed political philosopher whose course, Justice, was Harvard University's first course to be made freely available to the public, garnering tens of millions of views worldwide. Newsweek calls him "the most relevant living philosopher". He has toured 5 continents speaking to massive audiences exploring life's big questions. The acclaimed thinkers joining him so far on September 21st, are:

John Ralston Saul 's 14 books have influenced political and economic thought around the world.





's 14 books have influenced political and economic thought around the world. The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson arrived in Canada from Hong Kong as a 2-year-old Chinese refugee. For 35 years on television, she shaped the cutting edge of public debate.





arrived in from as a 2-year-old Chinese refugee. For 35 years on television, she shaped the cutting edge of public debate. Adam Gopnik is a celebrated author and speaker, and a strong defender of liberalism in the face of the forces that divide us.





is a celebrated author and speaker, and a strong defender of liberalism in the face of the forces that divide us. The Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin became the first female and longest-serving Chief Justice of Canada , and gave royal assent to the Civil Marriage Act, legalizing same-sex marriage in Canada .





became the first female and longest-serving Chief Justice of , and gave royal assent to the Civil Marriage Act, legalizing same-sex marriage in . Naheed Nenshi , the first Muslim mayor of a major North American city, came to office in Calgary in 2010 through an unprecedented grassroots campaign. Awarded the 2014 World Mayor Prize as the best mayor in the world, he is now in his third term.





, the first Muslim mayor of a major North American city, came to office in in 2010 through an unprecedented grassroots campaign. Awarded the 2014 World Mayor Prize as the best mayor in the world, he is now in his third term. Sue Gardner is a digital advocate who led the CBC and the Wikimedia Foundation to unprecedented growth.





is a digital advocate who led the CBC and the Wikimedia Foundation to unprecedented growth. Louise Arbour leapt onto the world stage as the chief prosecutor for the United Nations International Criminal Tribunals, where she led the first ever indictment for war crimes of a sitting head of state. She carried this passion for justice her as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

For the second part of the series, Sandel will convene a dynamic group of emerging leaders from Canada and around the world for their response. Will they agree with the ideas of our featured lecturers or propose a new path forward? That conversation will be broadcast online on October 15, 2020.

Since 2000, the LaFontaine-Baldwin Lecture has gathered Canadians to reflect on democracy, citizenship, and the public good. The series honours the leaders of Canada's first democratic movement, Louis-Hippolyte LaFontaine and Robert Baldwin. 6 Degrees has hosted the signature lecture for the past four years. Additional past LaFontaine-Baldwin speakers include His Highness the Aga Khan, Naomi Klein, Shawn Atleo, and Sheila Watt-Cloutier. Tickets to both the LaFontaine-Baldwin Lecture and Response, are available here.

About 6 Degrees

6 Degrees is the global forum for inclusion and a project of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship. This year's online 6 Degrees will be the 15th edition of the gathering, which also takes place annually in four hub cities: Berlin, Calgary, Mexico City, and Montreal. 6 Degrees convenes emerging and established leaders to explore questions of citizenship and inclusion. It aims to counter growing divisions by turning allies into actors to drive positive change in policy, attitudes, and behaviour.

About the Institute for Canadian Citizenship

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) is a national non-profit organization co-founded by The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson and John Ralston Saul. The ICC works to inspire Canadians to be inclusive, create opportunities to connect, and encourage active citizenship. Since 2005, the ICC has also supported more than 300,000 new Canadian citizens with programming to encourage a sense of belonging and build a more inclusive Canada.

