TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P. announced today portfolio advisor changes to some of its investment solutions (the "Funds"). Effective on or about January 19, 2021, the following transitions will be made:

Fund name New portfolio advisor Marquis Institutional Global Equity Portfolio (International Equity component) Walter Scott & Partners Limited Marquis Institutional Global Equity Portfolio

(U.S. Equity Value component) Fiduciary Management Inc. Scotia Private International Equity Pool Lazard Asset Management LLC Scotia U.S. Low Volatility Equity LP Fiduciary Management Inc. Scotia U.S. Opportunities Fund Jensen Investment Management

There will be no changes to the investment objectives of the Funds as a result.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-448-7044

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

