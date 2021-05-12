17th Annual Equities Trading Conference Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Jeff Foster, Managing Director, Equities Products & Services, TMX Group, joined representatives from Alithya, Beanfield, BMO, CIBC, Equinix, and Tethys Technology to celebrate the 17th Annual TMX Equities Trading Conference and open the market.

The TMX Equities Trading Conference is Canada's premier trading conference for Canadian capital markets. This year, leading industry experts discuss a variety of topics relevant to today's markets, including digital assets, Canadian market structure, and trading technology.