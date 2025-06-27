17104944 Canada Inc. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - 17104944 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser") today announced that it has acquired all of the outstanding common shares ("Shares") of LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak") in exchange for, in respect of each Share, $0.32 or one Class A common share of the Purchaser (in each case, the "Consideration") pursuant to a plan of arrangement involving LifeSpeak and the Purchaser, as contemplated by the arrangement agreement dated April 17, 2025 between LifeSpeak and the Purchaser (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the effective date of the Transaction, none of the Purchaser or its affiliates owned any Shares. Immediately after the Transaction, the Purchaser owns an aggregate of 59,136,130 Shares, representing 100% of the outstanding Shares.

Under the terms of the Transaction, the Purchaser acquired each of the issued and outstanding Shares for the Consideration. The aggregate consideration delivered to holders of Shares pursuant to the Transaction Shares was $18,923,562 (which includes an attributed value of $0.32 per Class A common share of the Purchaser issued as consideration).

In accordance with National Instrument 62–103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take–Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, the Purchaser has filed an early warning report regarding the Transaction on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Review + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.com under LifeSpeak's issuer profile. LifeSpeak's head office is located at 2 Bloor Street West, Suite 1902, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3E2, Canada.

About the Purchaser

The Purchaser is a special purpose vehicle that was formed solely for the purpose of engaging in the Transaction. The Purchaser was continued under the federal laws of Canada on June 24, 2024. The Purchaser's head office is located at 66 Wellington Street W., Suite 5300, Toronto, ON, M5K 1E6.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Gero Wittemann, President, Phone: (645) 218 4545