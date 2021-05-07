160 Trafalgar offers a collection of just 10 modern, luxury condominiums in Old Oakville

Residents will enjoy exquisite design and proximity to upscale amenities

OAKVILLE, ON, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Real estate development company Modern Skyline is pleased to announce the launch of 160 Trafalgar, a collection of 10 luxury condominium homes in an elegantly crafted, modern 4-storey building. 160 Trafalgar is designed by the esteemed Hicks Design Studio to meld seamlessly into the established aesthetic of this treasured historic neighbourhood in Old Oakville.

"We're thrilled to present the opportunity to be part of this well-loved neighbourhood, and we look forward to welcoming purchasers to 160 Trafalgar," says Modern Skyline Co-founder Jean-Sebastien Leroux.

He is echoed by Co-founder Matthew Tautt. "This new community steps from Sixteen Mile Creek offers modern luxury and architectural drama in a premier residence close to the thriving centre of Oakville," he says.

Hicks Design Studio has envisioned a sleekly modern building with a limestone façade that pays tribute to heritage building material, and a glass penthouse level in character with 21st century sensibilities. Inside, every substantially sized suite is imbued with harmonious design — lavishly decorated and accessorized.

Leroux and Tautt point out that new homes in this prime location in Old Oakville are rarely available. And amid high demand, unit pricing at 160 Trafalgar is slightly lower than any lot in the area now costs.

Beautifully located amidst rich natural surroundings and well preserved red-brick vintage homes, 160 Trafalgar is within walking distance of the conveniences and pleasures of downtown Oakville.

Oakville consistently ranks as the "Best City to Live in" in Canada, and one of the reasons is that Old Oakville has so many charms. It's one of the wealthiest communities in Canada, ranking 11th in all of Canada and 3rd in Ontario. And some of its schools are among the highest rated in Ontario.

Leroux and Tautt are also happy to announce that 160 Trafalgar is offering the first rooftop condo garden in Old Oakville. Embraced in greenery, this serene outdoor space is designed with views of the ravine.

"More and more, people are craving green space," Leroux said. "This garden will satisfy the need to feel at one with nature, right at home."

Tautt agrees, saying, "The unique rooftop garden will appeal to today's interest in sustainability and connection to nature."

A sophisticated montage of boutique shopping, gourmet dining, trendy cafes, art galleries, and private membership clubs awaits residents of 160 Trafalgar. They'll enjoy effortless access to such upscale restaurants as Hexagon (French), Bru (international gourmet), and Sotto Sotto (Italian), and designer boutiques such as Black Caviar.

Downtown Oakville also offers a myriad of waterfront amenities and attractions, such as the private Oakville Club with marina and tennis courts, Wallace Park Tennis Club, Oakville Power Boat Club and Burloak Canoe Club. For more sedate sojourns, it's always rejuvenating to stroll along the waterfront through lush parks, promenades and gardens.

And golfers have an exciting range of clubs to choose from in Oakville, including the highly rated Glen Abbey Golf Course. Designed by Jack Nicklaus and home of the RBC Canadian Open, it enables golfers to walk the storied greens and test their skills against par.

About Modern Skyline:

Modern Skyline is a private real estate development company focused on integrating bespoke modern design driven by functionality, technology, sustainability and the advancement of the human experience. Under Jean-Sebastien Leroux and Matthew Tautt's leadership and vision, Modern Skyline brings to life neighbourhoods in the form of functionality centred, forward thinking multi-residential buildings. Both founders are committed to sustainable neighbourhoods, environmental preservation, use of natural materials and innovative construction technologies in continuing to build the best designed quality living spaces.

About Hicks Design Studio:

An award-winning architectural design firm, Hicks Design Studio uniquely tailors its expertise to the needs of clients. While the firm's design capabilities have no boundaries, custom infill residential projects, boutique townhomes, multi-unit residences and private clubhouses and recreational facilities are the team's passion. Team members listen, analyze, design, and collaborate to deliver compelling and appropriate architecture for aspiring clients and committed builders alike.

