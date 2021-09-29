16 Leading Canadian Designers Reveal their Vision of a Future Without Breast Cancer At Exclusive, In-Person Toronto Fashion Show

This years' collection theme, The NEW Belle Époque, draws inspiration from innovative, boundary-pushing turn-of-the-20th Century France, and presents a modern take on the historical Belle Époque era, best characterized by new-found strength, optimism, and innovation following troubled times — much like we are living today.

The Cashmere Collection 2021 will also be broadcast throughout Canada, for the first time ever on CTV in Cashmere Couture for the Cure, a TV Special designed for all Canadians to enjoy on Friday, October 8, at 7PM. The half hour show will also be available for viewing on Crave.

The Cashmere Collection's 2021 TV debut, hosted by CTV's The Social Melissa Grelo and Etalk's Tyrone Edwards, will give fashion fans across Canada an up-close look at this year's luxuriously soft, Cashmere Bathroom Tissue Couture, all crafted to raise awareness and funds for the breast cancer cause. Internationally acclaimed fashion guru and stylist extraordinaire, Joe Zee, returns for his third consecutive year as Curator of the Cashmere Collection, and will also star in the TV Special.

The annual kick-off to October Breast Cancer Month, the collection has partnered with more than 200 Canadian fashion design icons throughout its 18 years and has raised millions of dollars for breast cancer research through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF), by spotlighting original made-in-Canada couture entirely crafted in luxuriously soft and strong sheets of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand.

Ushering In a NEW Era of Optimism and Compassion

"We see a strong reflection of the Belle Époque era in our current cultural climate," says Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products, proudly made-in-Canada manufacturer of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue.

"Our goal is to showcase Canadians' strength and resilience with this larger-than-ever 2021 collection. Our NEW Belle Époque theme serves as a reminder of the optimism and strength Canadians have shown through turbulent times, and honours the strength demonstrated by the thousands of people affected by breast cancer every year."

The Belle Époque, a unique period of French history, was characterized by creativity, optimism, elegance and innovation following hard times. Dating from 1880 through 1914, the era housed a number of important fashion innovations. Most notably, Haute Couture emerged with the first made-to-order dresses, including a new silhouette in the form of the empire waist and the corset. Trends such as ruffles, lace, square and sweetheart necklines dominated as primary trends of the time.

The 16 Designers of the Cashmere Collection 2021: The NEW Belle Époque

The Cashmere Collection spotlights Canada's world-class, generous fashion designers, and their support of the cause through their art. It has raised millions of dollars for breast cancer through its 18 years.

The Cashmere Collection 2021: The NEW Belle Époque features 16 incredible designers from across Canada, including:

Anisha Kumar – Brampton, Ontario

Antonio Ortega Couture – Montreal , Quebec

, Quebec Atelier Volpe – Toronto, Ontario

Dene Couture – Calgary , Alberta

– , Alberta DISÉIYE – Toronto , Ontario

, Ontario Donn Sabean – Halifax , Nova Scotia

, Nova Scotia FAUN – Calgary , Alberta

, Alberta Genia Evelina – Montreal , Quebec

, Quebec GRANDI – Coquitlam , British Columbia

, British Columbia House of Gallagher – Toronto , Ontario

, Ontario Lydia Stewart – Fredericton , New Brunswick

, New Brunswick RVNG – Simcoe , Ontario

, Ontario VANIKA by Vanessa Kiraly – Toronto , Ontario

, Ontario Veronica MacIsaac – Halifax , Nova Scotia

, Nova Scotia Whyte Couture – Toronto , ON

, ON Zoba Martin – Toronto , Ontario

Please click here for designer bios, garment descriptions, sketches, and quotes.

Fashion With Compassion

The Cashmere Collection serves as the annual kick-off to October Breast Cancer Month and the return of Cashmere's annual fund-and-awareness raising activities for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF). Throughout October, twenty-five cents from the sale of every limited-edition pink package of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue goes directly towards breast cancer efforts, up to a maximum of $50,000.

Canadians can also raise funds and create meaningful impact by taking part in Vote Couture for the Cure® at CashmereVoteCouture.com. Vote for your favourite design and Cashmere will donate $1 (to a maximum of $15,000), to the CCS and QBCF breast cancer efforts in the winning designer's name. Voters will be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 cash prize.

Behind the BT Couture Curtain

The Cashmere Collection 2021: The NEW Belle Époque, comes to life through the unfailing leadership and fashion expertise of Collection Curator, Joe Zee. The internationally acclaimed TV host, producer and celebrity stylist holds the collection near to his heart, returning as curator for the third year running. "It's incredible to see Canadian designers from coast-to-coast come together to support such an important cause, with unmatched creativity and dedication," says Joe Zee. "The optimism and elegance so notable in The Belle Époque era are clear in this year's Cashmere Bathroom Tissue Couture — these gowns are a must-see for all Canadians!"

Artistic Director, Erika Larva, a leader in Canadian fashion show production, returns to support this year's collection for the fourth year consecutively. Nationally recognized for her many skills as a talented show producer, stylist, and runway choreographer, Erika brings innovation to every production.

High fashion photographer Renata Kaveh captured the Cashmere Collection 2021: The NEW Belle Époque in a stunning editorial photo portfolio which can be found at CashmereCollection2021.ca. Illustrator Monica Smiley also brought the unique designs to life in an exciting sketch portfolio, available here.

Long-time collection partners MAC Cosmetics and FLOW Haircare brought the timelessness and creativity of the Belle Époque era to the photography and runway looks. Each design was accessorized with jewellery from Canadian custom jewellery designer, Rita Tesolin.

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the collection including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, UNTTLD and many more.

About Cashmere and Kruger Products

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is one of Canada's leading tissue manufacturers and serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands including Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels and Scotties; White Cloud in the U.S. as well as away-from-home products for industrial and commercial use across Canada and the U.S.

A longstanding and committed contributor to breast cancer research and awareness, Kruger Products has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since the collection's debut in 2004 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS.

Kruger Products, with more than 2,700 employees, operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America with headquarters in Toronto and Montreal.

About Breast Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund ground-breaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Research investments combined with early detection, and better treatment therapies have resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-type/breast/breast-cancer/?region=on .

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation has a provincial mission to ensure the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research. Multiple programs developed by the QBCF have national impact. In over 26 years, it has raised more than $56.7 million and invested it in Quebec in cutting-edge research and in defending the interests of breast cancer patients and their loved ones. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer to a true cure. For more information, please visit rubanrose.org, or follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

