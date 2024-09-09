157 new affordable rental homes for seniors opening in East Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - 157 new not-for-profit rental homes for seniors 55+ are opening in East Vancouver's Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood this September.

Timbre & Harmony, at 1425/1451 East 12th Avenue, is majority-funded by the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund with additional funding support from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund.

Rendering of the new building street view (Brightside Community Homes Foundation) (CNW Group/Brightside Community Homes Foundation) Rendering of the new building street view (Brightside Community Homes Foundation) (CNW Group/Brightside Community Homes Foundation)

The new buildings replace 57 rental homes in two aging buildings lacking features for seniors aging in place. Timbre & Harmony will be home for independent-living seniors and adults aged 55+ and have elevators, accessible amenity spaces, and 35 accessible units. Tenants of the former buildings will be offered the right of first refusal at the new site at their same rental rates based on income.

Timbre & Harmony are Passive House certified, meaning the project is zero carbon-emission with up to 90% reduction in energy consumption and high climate resilience.

Development management services provided by Colliers Strategy and Consulting, architectural design by Ryder Architecture, and general contracting services provided by Etro Construction. Leasing begins September 2024.

Quotes:

"These new homes will provide much-needed, affordable housing for seniors. They are an incredible addition to the community and will allow seniors to age in place. I'm excited to be celebrating this opening, and for the residents who will very soon call 1425 and 1451 East 12 Avenue home." – Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver, Granville - on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Communities and Infrastructure

"Canadians are undeniably grappling with a dual crisis - the escalating challenges of affordability and the looming threat of climate change. The Green Municipal Fund (GMF) effectively tackles both issues through strategic investments, such as the $10 million allocated to the Brightside Community Homes Foundation through GMF's Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative. These Passive House-style buildings will slash energy consumption by up to 90 percent compared to traditional structures, thereby significantly alleviating utility expenses for low-income seniors. FCM proudly supports initiatives that tangibly enhance our quality of life. Together, we are on the path to net zero." – Geoff Stewart, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"Timbre & Harmony represents both a continuation of our roots providing affordable homes for seniors, and a commitment to innovation and a net-zero future. The redevelopment replaces 57 homes and adds 100 additional new homes, offering continued affordability for the community while expanding the number of affordable homes in Grandview Woodland. We are truly thrilled to welcome tenants to the new buildings, whether they are returning residents or are new to the Brightside community." – William Azaroff, Chief Executive Officer, Brightside Community Homes Foundation

Brightside Community Homes Foundation is one of Vancouver's longest-standing non-profit housing providers, building resilient communities for people of all income levels. Brightside provides safe and secure affordable homes for seniors, families, and people with disabilities. Committed to sustainability, affordability, and community resilience, Brightside provides affordable housing in 23 buildings throughout Metro Vancouver with hundreds more homes currently under development.

This project was made possible thanks to investments by the Government of Canada through the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) and through the Green Municipal Fund's Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative, a program funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Additional project support for the project includes and exemption from Development Cost Levy waivers from the City of Vancouver, Translink, and Metro Vancouver.

SOURCE Brightside Community Homes Foundation

Information on this news release: Liam Griffin, Manager, Communications & Partnerships, [email protected], 604-831-7448