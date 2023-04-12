15 YEARS OF THE TOP 25 CANADIAN IMMIGRANT AWARDS

It's time to vote for 2023's most inspiring immigrants in Canada

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Western Union and Canadian Immigrant magazine are proud to present the voting phase of the 15th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards. The online voting portal is ready for your vote! All Canadians are invited to view the shortlist of 75 finalists and vote for their favourites at: canadianimmigrant.ca/top25.

For 15 years, this coveted award has been recognizing and celebrating the stories of Canadian immigrants who have made a significant contribution to Canada, in various professions and from coast to coast. Returning in 2023 are special honours for a top youth and entrepreneur, to be chosen among the Top 25.

The Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards program, also sponsored by COSTI Immigrant Services and Windmill Microlending, has been the leader in highlighting inspiring stories of immigrants in Canada, and honouring them with the only national award celebrating immigrant success.

This year's Top 25 will join an inspiring group of past winners who are examples of true nation builders — from entrepreneurs and artists, to academics and community volunteers, to philanthropists and visionaries. Some arrived as children, while others arrived as adults with dreams of a better life for their own kids. Some immigrated to Canada for economic opportunity; others came here for freedom and safety.

"After 15 years, it's truly an honour for us to recognize another 75 finalists and 25 winners in this one-of-a-kind national awards program," says Sanjay Agnihotri, publisher of Canadian Immigrant. "As immigration numbers continue to rise, it's more important than ever for us to continue celebrating the important contributions immigrants and refugees have on Canada. These 75 finalists are inspiring examples of what it means to make your adopted country a better place. We can't wait to see who Canada chooses as our Top 25 in the 15th annual edition of our awards."

The Top 75 finalists were chosen from among hundreds of nominations by a judging panel composed of past winners.

"COSTI is pleased to return as a Partner in Canadian Immigrant's Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards. This signature event shines a light on the invaluable contributions immigrants have made to the Canadian social fabric and economy every day. As one of the leading providers of services for newcomers, COSTI provides a wide range of services for those who need the support, including employment, skills training, settlement, women's and youth programs, housing and social services. Many of our clients have gone on to make great contributions to Canada. We are honoured to support this prestigious award that celebrates success stories," says Samina Sami, Chief Executive Officer, COSTI.

Time to vote!

The public can now vote for up to three of their favourite finalists online at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25 until June 9, 2023.

The award winners will be announced online at www.canadianimmigrant.ca and in the August issue of Canadian Immigrant magazine.

New award presented by Windmill Microlending

In honour of the 15th anniversary of the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards, we are pleased to announce a new award, presented in partnership with Windmill Microlending.

The Windmill Microlending Empowerment Award recognizes individuals who are working above and beyond to empower and support the successful journeys of immigrants and refugees to Canada. Nominees must be Canadian residents, but can be born in or outside of Canada.

"Our mission at Windmill is to empower skilled newcomers and ensure they are equitably integrated into the workforce while contributing their expertise to Canada's economic and social success. For many immigrants, the journey is not easy. Support, encouragement and professional mentorship are crucial to newcomers' settlement process. We are proud to partner with Canadian Immigrant Magazine to present the Windmill Microlending Empowerment Award — as a way to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the individuals who are selflessly helping and supporting immigrants and refugees in their journeys," says Claudia Hepburn, CEO, Windmill Microlending.

Running in conjunction with the Top 25 awards, this new award has a separate nomination process that remains open until April 18, 2023 online at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25/empowerment-award.

After the nomination phase closes, one winner will be selected by a judging panel; no votes required! The Windmill Microlending Empowerment Award winner will be announced along with the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award winners this summer.

About Canadian Immigrant

Attracting more than 400,000 readers each month and over 100,000 visitors a month online, Canadian Immigrant is a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada, with content, resources and events on careers, education and settlement. Canadian Immigrant is the producer of the cross-country Canadian Immigrant Fairs. Canadian Immigrant is a division of Metroland Media Group, a dynamic media company with more than 100 community and daily newspapers in print and online, as well as innovative websites including wheels.ca, goldbook.ca, save.ca and localwork.ca. Learn more at canadianimmigrant.ca.

About Western Union

Western Union is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and approximately 600,000 retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach.

About COSTI

Meeting the needs of a diverse society since 1952, COSTI is a community-based diverse social impact agency providing employment, educational, settlement and social services to all immigrant communities, new Canadians, and individuals in need of assistance. COSTI strives to be a leader in community service by using a client-focused, proactive, and innovative approach in planning, developing, and delivering services. Our programs ensure that regardless of language or cultural barriers, people communities are able to access information, use their existing skills and learn new ones that accelerate their ability to engage broadly and deeply in all aspects of Canadian society.

Operating from 18 locations in Toronto, York Region and the Region of Peel, COSTI provides services in more than 60 languages. We help over 39,000 individuals receive assistance.

About Windmill Microlending

Windmill Microlending works to reduce poverty, inequity and labour shortages by offering affordable loans to help skilled immigrants and refugees restart their careers in Canada. Our vision is to ensure skilled newcomers are equitably integrated into the workforce while contributing their expertise to Canada's economic and social success. We are the country's only national charity providing financial support to new Canadians to achieve their accreditation, training and professional development goals. Since 2005, Windmill has provided more than 8,000+ microloans to skilled newcomers. Funded by both the public and private sectors, Windmill converts newcomer potential to prosperity. Learn more at www.windmillmicrolending.org.

