15 times and counting: Seneca Polytechnic again a Greater Toronto Top Employer

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Seneca Polytechnic's relentless focus on a great employee experience has been recognized with the institution named a Greater Toronto Top Employer for the 15th time.

Considered the benchmark for workplace best practices in Toronto and its surrounding area, the Greater Toronto Top Employers initiative honours organizations that excel in human resources and workplace policy.

Factors used in the evaluation of employers include work atmosphere, health benefits, employee communications, skills development and community involvement.

"At Seneca, we're committed to cultivating a healthy work environment, rewarding excellence and building employee experiences on- and off-campus," said Caroline Riley, Vice-President, Human Resources. "Winning the Greater Toronto Top Employers award for the 15th time is proof of something our more than 4,000 employees already know – that Seneca truly is a great place to work."

Seneca employees have access to generous benefits packages that support individual well-being, career growth and financial security. Seneca is working to build a transformative new Health and Wellness Centre at Newnham Campus, which will support the physical, mental emotional and spiritual wellness of students and employees.

Two employees spoke about their positive experiences working at Seneca in an article published today in The Globe and Mail. Alicia Chin, Manager, Media Production, shared why she chose Seneca as her new employer earlier this year and Andrew Wiebe, Cloud Application Administrator, discussed the many opportunities for growth he's been provided over his more than 15 years with the institution.

The Greater Toronto Top Employers competition is conducted by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that's Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

