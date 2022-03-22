15-Minute Grocery Delivery App, Tiggy, Joins 'Too Good To Go' Movement as Part of its Commitment to Sustainability that Includes Eliminating Food Waste from its Operations

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Tiggy , the ultrafast delivery app that provides free 15-minute delivery of groceries with no hidden fees, proudly announces today that its surplus perishable food items are now available through global food waste movement platform, Too Good To Go as part of the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

"In Canada alone, grocery stores are responsible for about 1.31 million tonnes of food wasted every year. Tiggy is not only a more convenient alternative to shopping at traditional grocery stores, but a significantly more sustainable option for consumers because they don't have to stock up or drive anywhere. Everything is delivered directly to them within 15 minutes by our bicycle couriers," said Eugene Biskova, Founder, Tiggy.

Experts are increasingly criticizing bulk buying as a major culprit to food waste that accounts for 35.5M tonnes in Canada each year . That's because consumers tend to stock up, thinking they need more than they actually do. Grocery items go to waste because consumers are flooded by food choices, or opt for unplanned dinners during the week with friends.

"We anticipate with the Too Good To Go partnership, our highly effective inventory management system and commitment to sustainability, we can reduce Tiggy's food waste to just 3%," said Biskova.

Find Tiggy on the Too Good To Go App

Customers can Tiggy's surplus bags on the Too Good To Go app. Bags contain items such as eggs, milk, bread, veggies and fruits that are about to expire and start at $5 each. Tiggy also offers nearly expired or damaged perishable food items directly on its app, with bruised bananas being a top seller in this category.

Tiggy reduces need for bulk buying

Company data reveals customers are buying through the Tiggy app multiple times weekly, suggesting they are spending less time buying in bulk at traditional grocers. In fact, 15 percent of customers are now using Tiggy in the morning, 24 percent over lunchtime hours and half of all customers are ordering groceries between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. with deliveries spiking around the supper hour between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Growing list of locally produced and Canadian made brands

As part of its sustainability strategy, Tiggy focuses on adding quality, coveted locally and Canadian produced brands to its assortment across all categories.

On the app, customers in Toronto will find locally produced brands such as General Assembly pizza, Station Cold Brew, and more. Canadian brands include Crafty Ramen DIY meal kits, Blackstar coffee, Earth's Own non-dairy milk, Clever mocktails, Happy Planet smoothies & juices, Heritage Cattle Co. locally raised, 100% grass fed beef, Hitch Hiker lemonades, Love Child Organics baby food, MadeGood organic nut free snacks, Keto Scream ice cream, Silver Hills organic whole grain bread, Tality Kombucha organic craft kombucha, and more.

In Vancouver, Tiggy customers can shop local brands such as Avalon ice-cream, Buck buckwheat ice cream, Earths own dairy free milk, Granola Girl gluten free granola, Happy Planet juices and smoothies, Island Gold free-range eggs, Mumgry nut butter, Oat of the ordinary gluten free instant oats, New World Foods Organic organic nut butters, Nora's plant-based ice cream, Two Rivers meat, Tality Kombucha organic craft kombucha, Terra Breads, and more.

Tiggy currently offers more than 2,000 skus across Breakfast, Bakery, Fruit & Berries, Healthy Alternatives including gluten free, dairy free, keto and organic options, Dairy, Seafood, Meat, Sweets, Snacks, Personal & Baby Care and Pets categories.

Most orders delivered in less than 14.5 minutes

Data from the last 4 weeks show Tiggy's average order is delivered in 14 minutes and 27 seconds. Tiggy is open 7 days a week with all orders delivered by Tiggy's dedicated team of full-time bicycle couriers.

No hidden fees

With Tiggy there are no surprises. Unlike some other grocery delivery apps, Tiggy does not charge a fee for delivery, markup costs of grocery items, or require a subscription. Costs of items are on par with grocery store prices. Tiggy also has an extensive supplier network to help ensure customers' preferred items are in stock.

About Tiggy

Tiggy is an ultrafast 15-minute grocery delivery app that launched in Vancouver in fall 2021 and in Toronto in January 2022. It currently operates its own micro-fulfillment centers with two in Toronto and four in Vancouver with plans for continued expansion across Canada. Tiggy is on a mission to shift consumer behaviors for the better to help reduce bulk buying, food waste and give Canadians back time to do the things they love. Tiggy boasts a growing assortment of Canada's favorite brands across grocery, personal care, pet, and fresh produce categories with items delivered for free with no hidden costs or subscription fees.

Tiggy's proprietary technology was created by developers with extensive experience in Europe's already-established ultrafast delivery space. The result is an app, and a sophisticated back-end inventory and procurement system that's faster than web-based platforms most Canadian grocery delivery companies are currently using

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 122 million meals from more than 143,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

