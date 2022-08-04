14TH ANNUAL TOP 25 CANADIAN IMMIGRANT AWARDS

TV and film star, national soccer coach and a federal Minister are among this year's Top 25

Celebrating immigrant success for 14 years from coast to coast



TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - If you've been watching soccer on television lately, you'll have seen this Top 25 Canadian Immigrant on the sidelines — coach John Herdman has been making Canada proud leading the national men's team to the World Cup. He's in good company on the 14th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrants Awards list; other winners include Paul Sun Hyung-Lee, actor of Kim's Convenience fame; Canada's chief statistician Anil Arora; Ontario MPP Bhutila Karpoche and federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, among other inspiring immigrants from making Canada a better place.

Presented by Western Union, Canadian Immigrant magazine's Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards is the only national awards program that celebrates the achievements of inspiring Canadian immigrants. Winners are chosen from coast to coast, from diverse cultures and demographics, and different backgrounds and industries. This year's program is also once again supported by Costi.

"We are so pleased to celebrate such amazing immigrants for the 14th year, now with the support of our presenting partner, Western Union," says Sanjay Agnihotri, publisher, Canadian Immigrant magazine. "This year's winners have shared their amazing stories of their journeys to Canada, and they are all truly inspiring examples of immigrant success stories."

"As a purpose-driven organization, Western Union stands together with our Canadian customers to harness the power of remittances, giving them the means to foster greater economic opportunity, while creating vibrant, welcoming communities," said Serra Pinto Avimlah, Go to Market Manager for Western Union Canada. "Today, as sponsor of these prestigious awards, we celebrate success and recognize the numerous contributions from those who have moved to Canada from all parts of the world. We stand here to support them as they continue their journey in their new country."

Among the Top 25, we have again selected one winner as our Youth Award recipient, and one as our Entrepreneur Award winner. Nigerian-born tech entrepreneur Tosin Ajibola, 26, from New Brunswick is our 2022 Youth Award winner and Mexican-born Karla Briones, a serial entrepreneur and entrepreneurship professor, columnist and consultant from Ottawa, is our Entrepreneur Award winner.

The Top 25 Canadian Immigrants of 2022 were chosen after an extensive nomination, judging, shortlisting and public online voting process. Hundreds of nominations were received, from which 75 finalists were shortlisted by a diverse judging panel of past winners. Over 60,000 online votes were cast at canadianimmigrant.ca. The 25 winners were chosen based on a combination of votes and judges' merit scores.

The full list of winners is now being featured online at canadianimmigrant.ca/top25 and in the August edition of Canadian Immigrant magazine.

The awards program is further supported by the Toronto Star, CityTV, Sing Tao Media and OMNI Television.

