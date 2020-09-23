14-year-old Coding Prodigy Sparks Love of STEM for Ontario Kids

2000 KIDS (AND COUNTING) ACCESSING ONLINE CODING CLASSES OUTSIDE OF SCHOOL

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario teen Arya Peruma was shocked to learn that up until this 2020 – 2021 school year, Ontario schools didn't introduce simple computer programming languages for kids, often until high school. Based on that, and the huge gap in female representation in STEM, she decided that Canada needed another way for kids as young as seven to learn the basics of programming languages, an essential skill for anyone on track to a career in science, technology, engineering or math.

"The integration of coding classes in the new Ontario Math curriculum is an encouraging start, but they are actually very basic," said Arya Peruma, Founder of Coding for Young Minds Community Organization. "In addition, the chaos of COVID and need for teachers to be specially trained in computer programming languages are likely a great challenge this school year."

Arya's free, online coding webinars and lessons available at Coding for Young Minds aim to level the playing field for older kids, while sparking a passion for STEM with kids as young as seven.

For elementary and middle school children, the coding courses develop cognitive skills, critical thinking, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills. The webinars teach true computer programming languages like Java and Python and have the practical application of kids being able to design an app.

"Grade 11 is way too late for kids to start learning to learn computer science and programming languages," added Peruma. "They will enter University well behind kids that started to code earlier and will begin their post-secondary education at a great disadvantage."

Who puts the courses together and teaches kids how to code?

14-year-old Founder, Arya Peruma creates and hosts all live coding webinars.

Can a seven-year-old actually learn to code?

Yes, a seven-year-old can definitely learn to code. There are a variety of live coding courses offered for a range of ages starting from as early as seven years old. These coding courses will help younger audiences learn and develop basic coding skills which can later be integrated to code more complex things and eventually lead to students engaging in activities like creating their own app.

What are the barriers to Canadian kids learning to code?

There are definitely financial factors involved as not all parents can afford to pay for coding courses for their kids outside of school and in-school courses are very basic. With COVID, there may be even less opportunities to learn coding. Arya aims to make coding more accessible and inclusive across Canada and the world. Because the courses are recorded and posted online, any student can access them anywhere in the world, free.

How are the lessons going?

Between the live sessions, recorded webinars and blog, over 2000 (mostly Canadian) kids have accessed the lessons online.

What else do Ontario kids need to know?

Core math skills are the basis of computer programming languages and STEM careers. For that reason, Arya is also offering math webinars on the Coding for Young Minds site.

What's next?

Arya is passionate about bringing the lessons to as many kids in Canada and around the world as possible. She is also adding additional lessons on Math, Science, 3D Design and 3D Printing.

She's also worked with The City of Toronto, The United Way Waterloo Region and other organizations to distribute robotics kits to children in economically challenged families.

About Coding for Young Minds:

Coding for Young Minds is a not for profit community organization based in Ontario, Canada. The organization aims to create live complimentary STEM teaching webinars, STEM Blog articles and STEM workshop events to help elementary, middle and high school students to further develop their skills.

The organization focusses on STEM, and fundamental concepts such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Coding.

Our Founder, Arya Peruma is passionate about making STEM education more inclusive for the underrepresented. Arya's mission is to increase STEM accessibility for elementary, middle & high school students with limited opportunity to access STEM education, and simultaneously promote inclusivity within STEM education.

SOURCE Coding For Young Minds

For further information: Patrick McCaully, Pointman News Creation, [email protected]